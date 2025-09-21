Photos: ESPN College GameDay at the University of Miami

Gators fans have waited about a year to avenge their team's humiliating loss to the Miami Hurricanes at the Swamp in Gainesville, Florida, in 2024. But as was widely predicted before this weekend's matchup, the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes beat the unranked Florida Gators Saturday night, 26-7.
Still, despite the predictable stakes, Canes (and Gators) fans found a reason to party in Miami: ESPN's College GameDay stop at the University of Miami. Fans flocked to the campus in their orange and green (with some blue sprinkled in here and there) to see hosts Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit let loose with Sebastian the Ibis. The Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk also made an appearance.