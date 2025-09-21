 Photos: ESPN College GameDay in Miami, Florida | Miami New Times
Photos: ESPN College GameDay at the University of Miami

Hosts Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit partied with Sebastian, and the Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk made an appearance.
September 21, 2025
Image: Sebastian greets Canes fans at ESPN College GameDay on the UM campus.
Sebastian greets Canes fans at ESPN College GameDay on the UM campus. Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
Gators fans have waited about a year to avenge their team's humiliating loss to the Miami Hurricanes at the Swamp in Gainesville, Florida, in 2024. But as was widely predicted before this weekend's matchup, the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes beat the unranked Florida Gators Saturday night, 26-7.

Still, despite the predictable stakes, Canes (and Gators) fans found a reason to party in Miami: ESPN's College GameDay stop at the University of Miami. Fans flocked to the campus in their orange and green (with some blue sprinkled in here and there) to see hosts Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit let loose with Sebastian the Ibis. The Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk also made an appearance.
click to enlarge
Canes fans sported their team colors on their chests.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
The Hurricanes' Spirit Squad hyped up fans at College GameDay.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
Left to right: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit host ESPN College GameDay at the University of Miami.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
Fans packed in to party with ESPN.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
For these fans, it's all about the U.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
A handful of Gators fans could be seen throughout.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
It was a packed house.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
These fans predict Gators coach Billy Napier will be looking for work soon.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
Gators need downtime, too.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
Fans got lots of sponsored swag.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
A backstage view of ESPN College GameDay.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
The hosts let loose with Sebastian.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
So much sponsored merch.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
Lizards famously do survive hurricanes — but not at this weekend's game.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
Rooting for the home team.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
The Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk made a special appearance.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez

click to enlarge
A sea of orange and green.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
click to enlarge
There's some blue in there if you look closely.
Photo by Alexandra Rodriguez
