New Social Wellness Club Brings Locals Together Over Cold Plunges and Coffee

It's an overcast Saturday morning in June, and Miami's usual sunshine is nowhere to be seen. Rain drizzles on and off as I head to Joia Beach, the swanky hot spot overlooking Biscayne Bay adjacent to Jungle Island. While most guests will arrive later for the Sunday brunch vibes, 500 locals, including myself, are here to cool off — but not from the heat.
That's because the venue is the latest location for Coffee & Chill Miami, a social wellness club that's been creating a buzz since its launch in April. The group centers around coffee, community, and the exhilarating experience of cold plunging — also called cold-water immersion or cold therapy — which involves briefly immersing oneself in cold water. At Coffee & Chill, it's taken it up a notch with endless bags of ice, making for a truly chilling time.
Despite the weather, a line had already formed near the entrance by 9:30 a.m., even though the event officially started at 10 a.m. The attendees' promptness is surprising for a city where start times are more of a suggestion than a rule. But since its inception, Coffee & Chill's events have been in high demand — the last ticket drop was gone in just six minutes. It's clear locals are clamoring to take part in the experience. (Tickets for the next event on Sunday, June 30, go on sale today, Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m.)
"It's this ritual, where people are coming for their mental health, doing it because it's childlike fun, or most people are coming because they've never cold plunged, and they want to experience it," says Eric Brown, cofounder of the Miami chapter.
Brown, a certified breathwork and meditation coach who has taught workshops on cold exposure, emerges from the crowd, warmly welcoming newcomers and greeting familiar faces. He and cofounder Lucy Nelles, a certified yoga instructor and founder of Hi Vibe, which puts on wellness events around town, are the dynamic duo fostering a strong community through the highly accessible cold-water immersion and coffee meet-ups.
"We've had a lot of people say, 'I haven't had this much fun in a social setting without alcohol,'" says Nelles. "It feels like a day party, a club, but without drinking. It's a really good vibe."
"We already have all of the resources, the understanding, the ability to do something here," Brown explains. "We expressed interest in running a satellite chapter, and the connection was positive, leading to a good friendship beyond our professional discussions. We've started to build a good friendship outside of that."
Cold plunging, a staple for athletes and the wellness community, has since gained traction for its numerous benefits. It's said to aid physical recovery, reduce inflammation, improve mood, and increase resilience to stress by triggering the release of endorphins.
"The goal is not to try to sit in it the longest or try to beat the person next to you or that sort of thing," Brown adds. "It's about how you can soften and surrender in a chaotic moment rather than try to fight or tense through it. It's really you versus you when you get in there."
Determined to experience it myself, I entered the event greeted by three massive community plunging tubs that can hold almost a dozen people each, plus three smaller steel stock tanks for one or two people. The sight of ice cubes bobbing at the top was enough to make me hesitate, but I was committed.
Before taking the plunge, I checked out the local vendors, including Drip Hydration's B12 shots, sparkling hydration brand Rolus, Old Bull Athletics' recovery zone, and Raccoon Coffee's coffee and matcha lattes. Each event welcomes various vendors to keep things fun and exciting.
The beauty of these events is that they're self-guided with no set structure, so you can go in as many times as you want. "It's whatever your preference is; it's kind of free-flowing," says Nelles. "You just go up, get in as you please, and pick your adventure. There's something for everyone."
I forgot to set my stopwatch on my Apple Watch, so I'm unsure if I hit the two-minute mark — the suggested time for newbies like myself — but I managed as long as possible. My legs were numb when I hopped out, and the adrenaline rush left me feeling an intense sensation. Soon after, I was back in another tub, this time a solo one, which seemed a little easier to manage.
Gazing around at all 500 faces connecting, smiling, and motivating one another around me was unlike anything I've recently experienced in town. It was a magical and uplifting experience. I'm already planning round two.
Coffee & Chill Miami. 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 30, at Seacoast Pickleball Courts, 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; coffeeandchill.com/miami. Tickets cost $27.