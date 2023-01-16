The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 16

Tuesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 18

Thursday, January 19

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami.On Tuesday, HistoryMiami Museum invites you to dive into the city's rich history at itsseries. This week, Rahsaan "Fly Guy" Alexander, photographer and curator of "Capture: A Portrait of the Pandemic," will be in conversation with Marlon Hill, exploring how it affected Miami's communities in 2020. The conversation is paired with a Miami-inspired cocktail created by mixologist Gabriel Urrutia.Premiering in 2018 in London's West End,is a jukebox musical about the life of the Queen of Rock' n' Roll. It's been nominated for Olivier, Tony, and Drama Desk awards throughout its original run on the West End and Broadway. Now the musical makes its way to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday through January 29. Prepare to groove to Tina favorites like "A Fool in Love," "Proud Mary," "River Deep Mountain High," and "Private Dancer."On Wednesday, Oolite Arts debuts its latest exhibition,Featuring works by multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday, the showcase explores the depiction of Black bodies and their presence, or lack thereof, in contemporary art spaces. Friday's work encompasses personal narrative, popular culture, and communal ritual concepts, illustrated in forms such as drawings, videos, sound, and sculptures. The exhibition calls for viewers to dive into the notion and ideology of Blackness and how to give communities their own space to express themselves through celebration, dialogue, and reflection.Is your idea of a thrilling night watching episode after episode of? You're in luck: Thereturns on Thursday for five days of vintage finds. More than 600 vendors will set up at the Miami Beach Convention Center to showcase sought-after antiques, from jewelry and handbags to furniture to art, from brands and designers like Louis Comfort Tiffany, Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, and Hermès. Once you've shopped (or ogled) to your heart's content, you can avail yourself of an educational tour and learn the history behind the merch.Travel back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth at the. Taking place at the Watsco Center on the University of Miami campus, the family entertainment experience brings the fun and excitement of the blockbuster movie franchise to life. You'll find yourself in the jungles of Isla Nublar among life-size dinosaurs, including fan-favorite velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex. You'll be smack in the middle of a crisis, watching scientists attempt to save a new dinosaur from suffering a terrible fate. The show includes one-of-a-kind stunts and an original storyline you'll remember for millions of years.returns for its ninth year with a mixture of films that capture the art of screendancing — dance performances explicitly made to be caught on camera. For the general public, the event kicks off on Thursday with a screening at the Miami Theater Center. Films on deck include, a short film by Sean Dorsey and Lindsay Gauthier; the Florida premiere of Vanessa Sanchez and John Jota Leano's, a short work by Alethea Pace. The festival continues through January 27 at SoundScape Park, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and O Cinema South Beach.On Friday, University of Texas ethnomusicologist Robin Moore will attempt to answer the question: Where did salsa — the style of music — come from? The discussion, entitledis based on the Wolfsonian's current exhibit, "Turn the Beat Around" (on view through April 30), which explores how Cuban and American musicians produced new musical forms by riffing off their neighbors. Moore's talk focuses on how Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican musicians in New York City developed the salsa genre by uniting mambo, cha-cha-chá, and conjunto.You won't have to travel to Park City to check out some of the year's best short films. On Friday, O Cinema premieres the, a 95-minute program that features seven film shorts curated from the film festival's shorts program. Three of the seven films won awards, including, and. For decades, Sundance has been considered the premier showcase for short films that range from documentaries to animation and fiction.Willy Wonka may not be opening his doors to the chocolate factory, but Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is inviting you to its chocolate wonderland.celebrates the velvety confection's rich taste and luscious decadence. Indulge in various chocolate pairings with wines and spirits, unlocking robust flavors and amplifying your taste buds. Beyond the tasty treats, the festival offers a plethora of activities, from live entertainment to classes that dive into the world of chocolate.For the first time, Wynwood's Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky hosts a celebratory bash in honor of the. For two days only, the space will invite seven food vendors to serve seven special meals not typically served at the establishment and believed to impart luck, including longevity noodles, coconut jelly rabbit dumplings (2023 is the Year of the Rabbit), and good-fortune fruits. Upon entry, you'll receive an envelope that you'll present to each vendor to receive a food item and stamp.Beat the Miami winter heat with an ice-cold beer at the inaugural, presented by Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern. More than 90 breweries will share their craft beers for attendees to sample and enjoy. (Did we mention samples are unlimited?) Pair your beer with savory meals offered by various local vendors as you enjoy live music by local band Sunset Dreams.The ever-popular Black Market is hosting a new event at Understory on Saturday.doesn't stray far from Black Market's mix of entertainment, vendors, and all-around fun. You can expect live performances by Rachel Goodrich, Humbert, and Raquel Lily, as well as stand-up comedy by Alby Dominguez, Raul Colom, and Shaq Zoola. There will also be a pop-up drawing class and a wide variety of vendors.On Saturday,returns to the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell to deliver another of its programs of classical twists on contemporary sounds. The orchestra will perform four pieces: Jacques Ibert's; an original composition by Sam Hyken, Aaron Lebos, Armando Lopez, and Jam Matthews; and a reimagining of Stevie Wonder's 1979 double album. The night culminates with a special collaboration with New York City soul-pop group Lawrence.The Faena Hotel Miami Beach hosts a spirit-awakening session that calls on participants to release love in order to receive it back. Led by the hotel's spa director Augustina Caminos,promises to cleanse your auras, calm your emotions, and sharpen your mind. You'll walk away from this spiritual shower with powerful energy and a shimmering aura.On Sunday, head to Wynwood hot spot the Joint of Miami to scope out the city's up-and-coming comedic talent. American Grime's new, hosted by Sergio Mendez and MC Jumanji, invites anyone who's brave enough to take the stage. Express yourself any way you please: comedy, poetry, spoken word, or acoustic music.