Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in July 2024

First off, Best Public Art went to Germaine Barnes for his installation Ukhamba, a project commissioned for the Museum of Art and Design's MOAD Pavilions series that went on view during the Miami Book Fair last year. Barnes' installation was inspired by his time living in Cape Town, South Africa, and emphasized the importance of communal spaces.
Speaking of public art, the graffiti-bombed exterior of One Bayfront Plaza in downtown Miami won our Best Public Art (Unintentional Division) category. Turning a derelict office tower into a massive canvas for street art is a stroke of genius — make sure you take a look the next time you're in the neighborhood because the building is scheduled for demolition.
To see the winner for Best Mural, you'll have to trek out to Trail Skate Park in the Everglades, where a group of activists and young Miccosukee tribe members painted pictures of local fauna on the ramps. Pretty radical.
Best Visual Artist went to Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, whose tropical-fauvist paintings have landed him in multiple museums. The fast-rising artist recently announced that mega-gallery Pace is representing him. Speaking of galleries, Pineiro's local dealer, KDR, won Best Art Gallery.
For Best Illustrator, New Times chose Melissa Gutierrez, better known as Westofchester, whose humorous drawings of cherished Miami spots brim with nostalgia and local love. Best Graphic Designer went to Juan Mejía, AKA Liquid J, whose designs for the local underground dance party Jezebel are really sick.
Ian Patrick O'Connor won Best Photographer for his perfectly framed photographs. Best Art Fair went to NADA Miami, a great place to discover local and international artists — and potentially start your own art collection.
For Best Museum, we went up north to Fort Lauderdale to give the honors to NSU Art Museum. It's coming off a great year of supporting the vibrant local scene and staging major exhibitions. Finally, Best Curator went to Gean Moreno of ICA Miami, who's boosting interesting artists from the Caribbean and its diaspora.
Congrats to all the winners! If you'd like the complete list of victors, visit the Best of Miami section here. And be sure to check out the following art shows in Miami this July: