Best Graphic Designer

When it comes to photography, framing is arguably everything. Miami-based photographer Ian O'Connor is a master when it comes to placing his subjects in just the right spot before he captures the moment on film. His subjects are famously inanimate objects like colored paper, bouncing balls, or tree trunks. His works are not only visibly beautiful, but their power goes beyond what you see to make you feel something. Well-respected and well-known, you'll probably run into O'Connor at any given art opening around town supporting his community. One of his photographs from his "Transcend" series is up at Miami International Airport as part of its permanent collection.