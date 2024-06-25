Best Illustrator

Developers might be dead set on bulldozing Miami's past, but local illustrator Melissa Gutierrez is here to make sure our collective living memories of it remain intact. Her charming "Westofchester" illustration series offers authentic pangs of nostalgia for anyone who grew up with classic Miami spots like El Palacio de Los Jugos, Ñooo Que Barato, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy as psychogeographical landmarks. Gutierrez recently illustrated the cover of one of our issues featuring a joint-toking rooster bro making the scene on Calle Ocho — a perfect example of her finely tuned aesthetic sense of what is uniquely Miamian.