Best Public Art

Public art brings culture to everyone, and it brings people together. Germane Barnes' Ukhamba, an installation outside of the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, accomplishes both things. Ukhamba asks Miami not just to look but to sit and stay with each other. The architect and designer worked on the piece as part of a commission by the Museum of Art and Design's (MOAD) second-annual MOAD Pavilions series and was first unveiled ahead of last year's Miami Book Fair International. The 32-foot-wide, ten-foot-tall structure resembles a large woven basket and was inspired by Barnes' time living in Cape Town, South Africa. In a recent Miami New Times interview, Barnes said, "All the work that I do is always about inviting people and always about communal spaces."