Best Art Gallery

From crackdowns on password sharing and ever-increasing subscription fees, the sheen of the streaming revolution is fading fast. If you're bored on the couch and endlessly scrolling, AV Club 16mm is the antidote to your stasis. This innovative film series is the brainchild of librarian Katharine Labuda. It makes use of the Miami-Dade Public Library's extensive collection of 16mm films, bringing forgotten films and filmmakers — like Homer Groening, the father of The Simpsons' creator — to new audiences. It's refreshing to cede control and let Labuda thoughtfully curate an audio-visual feast. Each event feels special, with unique presentations at cool spots across the city, from the New Schnitzel House to the downtown branch of Miami-Dade Public Library. With the budgets and resources of local libraries shrinking, it feels hopeful to see this fascinating archive given new life.