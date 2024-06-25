Best Curator

Though the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami has come under fire for alleged censorship, it shouldn't dull the importance of what curator Gean Moreno does at this Design District museum. His thought-provoking shows shine a light on under-recognized artists of the Caribbean and African diaspora. He brought the colorful works of Grenada native and dub-reggae painter Denzil Forrester and politically minded 79-year-old conceptual artist Charles Gaines into the Miami to the local stage. He has also shepherded important books on artists like Carlos Alfonzo, Belkis Ayón, and Juan Francisco Elso and enriched the local arts scene through events and exhibitions as co-director of local press [NAME] Publications.