Best Public Art (Unintentional Division)

Just as street artists have been graffiti-bombing abandoned skyscrapers in Los Angeles, Miami had its own derelict real estate turned into a canvas during Miami Art Week last year. Reportedly led by Atomik, famous for his smiling orange character, dozens of artists drew tags on the soon-to-be-demolished Vitas Healthcare building at One Bayfront Plaza. Unlike in L.A., where police have used helicopters to deter the taggers, stakeholders in Miami have celebrated the artists for turning an eyesore into a monument to the city's street art culture. WLRN's Colette Gaiter called them "major milestones" and the building's owner even offered to sell the tagged artwork to the Museum of Graffiti. Say what you will about this city, but it certainly loves its intentional or unintentional public art.