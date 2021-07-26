The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge
Julian Marley
Photo by Fujifilm Girl
BarBattleTV at Red Rooster Overtown
On Monday, BarBattleTV will film its fifth episode at Overtown hot spot Red Rooster. Shaking things up are mixologists Evan Lewis and Karl Lipscomb. BarBattle is taking extra care to highlight the people of color who have contributed so much to the service industry. In addition to the battle behind the bar, Dubwise Miami's Corey Chase will pump out the tunes — so bring your dancing shoes. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Jenny From the Block Party at Blackbird Ordinary
Party promoter the Void has launched its new night, Jenny From the Block Party, at Brickell watering hole Blackbird Ordinary. The weekly Wednesday shindig pays homage to 1990s and 2000s hip-hop with DJ sets by Five Venoms, Peewee, and Checko Spinz, along with special guests. Considering Bennifer
is a thing again, the early-naughties nostalgia seems appropriate. 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Theia: Session 01 at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Cirx Records kicks off its monthly series, Theia, at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge in Liberty City on Thursday. Expect plenty of drum 'n' bass — along with other bass-heavy genres like garbage, breaks, and IDM — with music by Madsavvy, Funk de la Cueva, Druiid, Somejerk, and Krizm, along with a special back-to-back by Create and Topher. The night promises to be an exploration of South Florida's underground electronic music scene, so you don't want to miss it. 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 620 NW 71st St., Miami; 305-456-4715; naomismiami.com. Admission is free.
You Had Me at Aloha at the Wharf Miami
Start the weekend with a tiki celebration at the riverside venue the Wharf Miami on Friday. Happy hour goes from 4 to 7 p.m. with $1 Wharf lager and $3 wine by the glass. Specialty tiki cocktails will be available, along with and eats from the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. If you RSVP, you'll receive a free Hawaiian lei upon arrival. 4 p.m. Friday, July 30, the Wharf Miami; 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Julian Marley at Hollywood ArtsPark
Though he's the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, Julian Marley has become an icon of the genre in his own right. In 2019, he released his first album in a decade, As I Am
, a 17-track record with collaborators like Shaggy and Beenie Man that manages to remain true to Julian's reggae roots. The Grammy-nominated artist will put on a free show at Hollywood ArtsPark on Saturday, sponsored by the Rhythm Foundation and Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator. 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Cir., Hollywood; floridashollywood.org. Admission is free.
Flamingo Flea at Freehold Miami
It usually takes place at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale, but the Flamingo Flea will make its way down to Wynwood on Sunday. The free event promises to bring an eclectic mix of 20 vendors hawking handmade, stylish, and vintage goods. There will also be live music on the patio and cocktails to sip on while you shop. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free.
Retro & Roots at Bar Nancy
Close out the week at Bar Nancy's Roos & Retro party. Presented by Strange Bass, the night will feature sets by DJ Marvel, Golden Flora, Guapo El Tigre, and Mello-D with a focus on boom bap, future beats, and dancehall. Make sure to also check out the pop-up smoke shop by Hysociety, crystals and readings by Powerful Divine, and the clothing drive by Afrikin Foundation. 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, August 1, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.