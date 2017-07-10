World of Beer at Town and Country Evicted After Midtown Location Closes

World of Beer Kendall / Facebook

World of Beer Kendall at the Palms at Town & Country shopping center has closed, according to an eviction notice posted to the bar's front door on July 5.

The bar was among a trio of World of Beer (WoB) bars in Miami. The Town & Country location opened in 2012 and was the second WoB to close in two months. The Midtown Miami location, which opened in 2013, quietly shuttered in May.

The notice, which gave the business 24 hours to vacate, didn't cite a reason for the eviction and the company's Facebook page made no mention of the closure.

However, an eviction lawsuit filed on May 4 in Miami-Dade County civil court cites failure to pay rent. The plaintiff, Houston-based Weingarten Realty Investors, alleged that its tenant, WoB Kendall, owed $105,558 in back rent at the time of the filing. The location's monthly rental amount was $12,320 per month, according to a lease agreement attached to the lawsuit.

For five years, the Town & Country WoB was a popular nightlife destination among a group of bars at the shopping center, which includes the Blue Martini Lounge.

The closings of the WoBs in Midtown and Kendall means that the one in Dadeland, which opened in early 2012, is the only location left for the chain in Miami.

"Thank you for all your years of loyalty!" read a sign posted to the door of the Midtown WoB. "Please join at World of Beer Dadeland for all your WOB needs."

With at least 50 locations in 16 states, World of Beer is a Tampa-based chain known for its vast selection of about 500 different imported and craft beers.

The New Times reached out to the company for comment but hasn't received a response. This story will be updated with any comments.

