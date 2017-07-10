menu

World of Beer at Town and Country Evicted After Midtown Location Closes

June 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

World of Beer at Town and Country Evicted After Midtown Location Closes

Monday, July 10, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By David Minsky
World of Beer at Town and Country Evicted After Midtown Location Closes
World of Beer Kendall / Facebook
A A

World of Beer Kendall at the Palms at Town & Country shopping center has closed, according to an eviction notice posted to the bar's front door on July 5.

The bar was among a trio of World of Beer (WoB) bars in Miami. The Town & Country location opened in 2012 and was the second WoB to close in two months. The Midtown Miami location, which opened in 2013, quietly shuttered in May.

The notice, which gave the business 24 hours to vacate, didn't cite a reason for the eviction and the company's Facebook page made no mention of the closure.

Related Stories

However, an eviction lawsuit filed on May 4 in Miami-Dade County civil court cites failure to pay rent. The plaintiff, Houston-based Weingarten Realty Investors, alleged that its tenant, WoB Kendall, owed $105,558 in back rent at the time of the filing. The location's monthly rental amount was $12,320 per month, according to a lease agreement attached to the lawsuit.

For five years, the Town & Country WoB was a popular nightlife destination among a group of bars at the shopping center, which includes the Blue Martini Lounge.

The closings of the WoBs in Midtown and Kendall means that the one in Dadeland, which opened in early 2012, is the only location left for the chain in Miami.

"Thank you for all your years of loyalty!" read a sign posted to the door of the Midtown WoB. "Please join at World of Beer Dadeland for all your WOB needs."

With at least 50 locations in 16 states, World of Beer is a Tampa-based chain known for its vast selection of about 500 different imported and craft beers.

The New Times reached out to the company for comment but hasn't received a response. This story will be updated with any comments.

David Minsky
David Minsky is a U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He has also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
World of Beer
More Info
More Info

9010 SW 72nd Place
Miami, FL 33156

www.wobusa.com/dadeland

miles
World of Beer
More Info
More Info

8525 Mills Dr.
Miami, FL 33183

305-595-5506

www.wob.com

miles
World of Beer
More Info
More Info

3252 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >