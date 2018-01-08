Craft beer at the Taedonggnag microbrewery no. 3, which is described as the "trendiest" bar in Pyongyang.

The trademark for Taedonggang, the official beer of North Korea, has been registered in Miami, and the people behind the brand in the United States are set to launch their first beer at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. Saturday, January 13.

The Taedonggang brewery is based in Pyongyang, North Korea. But as Lincoln's Beard Brewing co-owner John Falco tells New Times, the brewery has nothing to do with the beer being released Saturday.

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records show Taedonggang is a limited liability company registered to the Miami attorney Adrian Irias. Florida business records show the company's manager as Miami real-estate agent Francisco Siman in Coral Gables.