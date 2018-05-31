Inaugural South Beach Mango Festival Debuts August 5

As mango season kicks off, mark your calendars for the inaugural South Beach Mango Festival. The yellow fruit will take center stage, along with other tropical produce such as avocados, coconuts, and dragon fruit.

The one-day event on Sunday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature chef demos and tastings, as well as mixology competitions and live music, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization.

Attendees will be able to stroll through a farmer’s market stocked with more than 40 varieties of locally farmed mangoes. If that gets you hungry, stop by a mango-tasting area, which will offer a number of raw fruit samplings, as well as savory mango bites. Other activities include a Best Baked Mango recipe contest, mango smoothie-making, and interactive cooking classes using beloved fruit.