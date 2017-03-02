Chef Matthew Kenney Opening Casual Plant-Based Eatery in South Beach

Avocado-banana toast at Matthew Kenney's Plnthouse. Courtesy of Plnthouse

Following the success of his Wynwood oasis, Plant Food + Wine, vegan celebrity chef Matthew Kenney is opening another eatery in the 305.

Plnthouse is taking root at the 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach in mid-March. The casual spot will serve smoothies, juices, salads, sandwiches, and bowls for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner.

The restaurant will sit next to the hotel’s new Bamford Haybarn Spa and Spartan Gym, yoga space, and pool, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It'll have 105 seats and an outdoor deck with ocean views.

"I would love to see the community embrace Plnthouse as a vibrant, healthy complement to the active beach community where it lives," Kenney says. He just finished another Miami-based project: cohosting with fellow culinarian Chloe Coscarelli a vegan dinner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Passion fruit cheesecake. Courtesy of Plnthouse

Menu items at Plnthouse will include the "one salad" ($15), with shaved vegetables, hemp seeds, sunflower sprouts, spicy macadamia nuts, and avocado in a chili-lime vinaigrette; a báhn mì wrap ($13) with ginger-roasted eggplant, lentil pâté, smoked jalapeño cream, carrots, radish, herbs, and collards; and the "one bowl" ($15), with sprouted lentils, roasted broccoli crowns, massaged kale, nori, and sprouts served over brown rice in a turmeric dressing.

As far as breakfast options: "We offer a toasted muesli bowl [$15], avocado toast [$14], Brazilian quinoa [$16], and more," Kenney says. There will also be a personalized coffee and tea program, plus a cocktail, wine, and beer list that'll feature organic, biodynamic options.

Plnthouse will be the latest addition to Kenney's growing roster. He also has restaurants in California, New York, and New Mexico. Additional projects in the works include a café in Bahrain, a soon-to-be-announced project in London, and a travel-based wellness experience.

