Aubi & Ramsa Offers Spirited Treats in the Design District

Across a wooden bar, against a wall of spirits, Matias Aubi looks like any other bartender ready to listen to your woes and make you a drink. But the former advertising exec won't be serving your favorite cocktail in a glass but rather in a scoop, with one of his and partner Rafa Ramsa's boozy ice-cream concoctions.

Aubi & Ramsa is a 21-and-over shop nestled amid the neon lights and bustle of the Design District. Its modern appearance offers a mature aesthetic wildly different from the bubblegum appeal of most ice-cream parlors. The space is sexy, and the ice cream is even sexier with flavors such as the Highland Truffle, an ice cream crafted with Belgian chocolate and Macallan 12-year single-malt Scotch.

Related Stories MadLab Creamery Opens With Soft-Serve Ice Cream and Glitter and Cotton Candy Toppings

Aubi and Ramsa forged a partnership after growing tired of the advertising world. They craved a business that, Aubi says, "combined both our passions," and because Ramsa comes from a long line of ice-cream makers, the frozen treat seemed to be a natural course. After experimenting with recipes that were served at several well-known eateries in Los Angeles, the partners set their sights on Miami, where their shop opened only weeks ago. The concept has been such a success the two already have plans for expansion, with 30 new flavors and a rumored New York location.