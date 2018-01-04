The Dolphins Should Kiss Jarvis Landry Goodbye

Since the Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jarvis Landry with the 63rd pick in the 2014 NFL draft, he's caught 400 passes for just over 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. To say Landry has been a huge part of the Dolphins offense since the moment he stepped on the field four years ago would be an understatement. At times, Landry hasn't just been an important piece of the team's offense, he has been the offense. If you think 400 catches in four seasons seems like a lot, consider that the team has tried to get the ball to Landry almost 600 times including run plays, and that doesn't even include 137 touches he's had on special teams.

Running down Landry's accomplishments in a Dolphins uniform is almost as exhausting as monitoring his temper. This past Sunday against Buffalo, Landry was ejected for a fight that occurred after a touchdown he scored. That sentence, in a nutshell, is the issue with Landry: He has issues toeing the line between plays. Is he a passionate leader or a loon?

As detailed by Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, when asked this week about Landry and running back Kenyan Drake's late-game ejections, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase used the term "embarrassment."

