The Dolphins Should Kiss Jarvis Landry Goodbye

Since the Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jarvis Landry with the 63rd pick in the 2014 NFL draft, he's caught 400 passes for just over 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. To say Landry has been a huge part of the Dolphins offense since the moment he stepped on the field four years ago would be an understatement. At times, Landry hasn't just been an important piece of the team's offense, he has been the offense. If you think 400 catches in four seasons seems like a lot, consider that the team has tried to get the ball to Landry almost 600 times including run plays, and that doesn't even include 137 touches he's had on special teams.
Running down Landry's accomplishments in a Dolphins uniform is almost as exhausting as monitoring his temper. This past Sunday against Buffalo, Landry was ejected for a fight that occurred after a touchdown he scored. That sentence, in a nutshell, is the issue with Landry: He has issues toeing the line between plays. Is he a passionate leader or a loon?
As detailed by Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, when asked this week about Landry and running back Kenyan Drake's late-game ejections, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase used the term "embarrassment."
“I think that was the pinnacle of what I’ve ever seen with him during a game,” Gase said today. “I know there’s been times where some of those guys kind of got in the mix a little bit, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it get to a level where it was extremely bad. Last game, that was about as embarrassing as I’ve seen in a long time. It’s just something that we can’t have happen.
“Whether people think we weren’t in the game or it was garbage time or whatever it was, all I know is we were in the game and we’re going on our last drive of the game and two of our best players on offense aren’t in there. That was very, very frustrating to watch and standing there, not being able to do anything. We need way better control from our best players in the heat of the moment.”
To say Gase seemed upset with Landry would be an understatement. It's probably better Landry won't be seeing his head coach for a while.
While Landry's temperament is a consideration moving forward, there is something else holding the Dolphins back from committing to him long term: money. A lot of it. Too much of it, actually, and that's the issue.
Landry wants to be paid like one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Based on his production, he probably should be. Estimates are Landry is in for a big payday, possibly in the $15 to $17 million-dollar range. For the Dolphins, that is far too much for what amounts to a slot receiver who catches a million footballs for minimal yardage on terrible offenses.
Landry is replaceable. Maybe not by one guy, and maybe not at this exact position right away, but at his estimated price, his salary would be better spent for other position players on this team that needs so much. With so many other holes on their football team and an already putrid cap situation, the Dolphins should move on from a terrific player who has run his course for Miami.
Miami is likely to cut ties with many players this offseason in an attempt to clean up the salary cap. Ndamukong Suh, Ja’Wuan James, and Lawrence Timmons are three starters likely to be gone, and there will probably be more.
The Dolphins are a bad football team with the progression arrow pointed down. They'll need a whole lot of renovations this offseason to change that. But this costs money, and in the NFL, there is a cap on the amount you can spend on things to fix your house.
Jarvis Landry is a luxury the Dolphins can't afford.
