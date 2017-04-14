menu

Scarface's Chainsaw Scene Location on Ocean Drive Is Turning Into a CVS

March for Science Planned in Miami on Earth Day


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Scarface's Chainsaw Scene Location on Ocean Drive Is Turning Into a CVS

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Scarface's Chainsaw Scene Location on Ocean Drive Is Turning Into a CVS
Photo by Tony Hoffarth / Flickr
A A

All the painkillers, Band-Aids, and antibiotics in the world wouldn’t have made much of a difference to Angel Fernandez, the Scarface character whose dismemberment by chainsaw was the 1983 gangster flick’s most infamous scene. But today the building where the grisly attack was set is being converted into a CVS.

Renovations have already begun at 728 Ocean Dr. in South Beach, with the back portion of the building now demolished.

The façade and its iconic porthole windows, one of which served as a backdrop for the chainsaw massacre, will be preserved.

Built in 1953, the building housed the Sun Ray Apartments when Scarface was filmed in the early '80s. The scene, in fact, is one of the few that ended up being filmed in Miami. Scarface was bedeviled by political infighting, with then-Miami Commissioner Demetrio Perez Jr. threatening to withhold permits unless Tony Montana was recast as a communist agent sent by Castro.

Related Stories

"The basic message of the movie seems to be drugs, killing, and criminal activities. That does not represent the majority of hard-working and law-abiding Cubans," Miami Dade College president Eduardo Padron told the Miami Herald at the time.

Soon after Montana's bloody fight on Ocean Drive was filmed, director Brian De Palma picked up and moved production to Los Angeles, far from the protesting crowds of South Beach.

The building's history hasn't been as illustrious as that of the cult-classic film. In 1989, Irene Marie purchased the property and ran a modeling agency in the upstairs space where Manny and Chi-Chi killed a pair of gangsters before they could turn the chainsaw on Tony Montana. A Johnny Rockets location operated on the first floor.

Marie sold the building to MER Ocean Drive Holdings for $8 million in 2011. Four years later, New York-based Infinity Group bought it for $12.4 million.

Scarface's Chainsaw Scene Location on Ocean Drive Is Turning Into a CVS
Courtesy of Infinity Group

Over the years, plenty of tourists have dropped by to gawk at the property, and a sign on its exterior declared it the "world-famous Hollywood landmark!" where Fernandez got the chainsaw treatment.

CVS didn't return an email seeking comment on whether it'll do anything to celebrate its place in cinematic history. City of Miami Beach officials confirmed the renovation is ongoing and passed historical preservation boards, but they weren't able to provide any permitting documentation on exactly what CVS has planned for the location.

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >