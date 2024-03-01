 Missing Massachusetts Teen Found After Partner's Stabbing Arrest | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Missing Teen Found After Boyfriend Charged With Rail Station Face Slashing

Desperate to find her teenage daughter, a mother received word the girl was in Atlanta, where police found her 23-year-old partner on the floor of Peachtree Center, tussling with a blood-soaked man.
March 1, 2024
Missing Massachusetts teen Aubrey Pollinger (center) was located in Georgia after her partner Patricio Bautista Matus was arrested on an aggravated assault.
Missing Massachusetts teen Aubrey Pollinger (center) was located in Georgia after her partner Patricio Bautista Matus was arrested on an aggravated assault. Northbridge Police Department photos
Share this:
Around 6:30 a.m. on February 7, Nick Pollinger headed upstairs to his daughter Aubrey's room to wake her up for school in Northbridge, Massachusetts. But her bed was empty, and the teenager was nowhere to be found. Left behind in the home were her most prized belongings, including her sneaker collection and cell phone.

Her family presumed she was with Patricio Bautista Matus, a 23-year-old man she met while working as a hostess at Goodstuff Smokehouse. Five days before her daughter's disappearance, Aubrey's mother, Becky Pollinger, had obtained a restraining order against Bautista Matus, who was living in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and worked as a cook at the restaurant. The court ordered him not to contact the 16-year-old and to stay away from her school and home.

Flyers about the missing teen were plastered all over town. News reports urged the public to keep an eye out and contact the local police should they have any information on her whereabouts. The mother was desperate to find Aubrey, the youngest of four children, whom she described as a humorous girl with a giant heart and a funny, sarcastic tone.

As the days went by, the family learned Bautista Matus was heading down south with Aubrey — possibly to the Miami area, where Bautista Matus used to reside.

"He had mentioned that he was going to take her to Florida," Becky tells New Times. "We called him when Aubrey was missing and told him to bring her home, and he flat out said no."

Bautista Matus might have stayed off the cops' radar for longer if not for a bloody incident at a public rail station in Atlanta.

According to an arrest report obtained by New Times, Bautista Matus allegedly sliced a man in the face with a blade and stabbed him in the leg at MARTA Peachtree Center Station on the morning of February 24. Police arrived to find the blood-soaked man on the ground, locked in a struggle with Bautista Matus.

The man told police Bautista Matus had followed him from Lindbergh Center Station and kept calling him a thief. As he was exiting the train, he said, Bautista Matus spit on him, and the two started to fight. That's when Bautista Matus allegedly pulled out the knife. The man suffered a gash to his thigh and laceration to his eye.

A Hampton Beach folding knife was recovered from the scene. One witness told law enforcement Bautista Matus tried to take the man's phone before the fight ensued.

Bautista Matus was arrested and taken to Fulton County jail, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife in the commission of a felony, according to the booking report.

Following the incident — after three weeks of anguished searching and pleas for help — the Pollinger family got word that Aubrey was in Georgia. Her mom started driving down to Atlanta to pick the teenager up from a local children's hospital, she says.

"We are not taking her off as 'missing' until we have her safe at home," Becky tells New Times.

Prior to her daughter's disappearance, the family repeatedly advised Bautista Matus that hanging with a 15-year-old was inappropriate, according to the mother. "We found out that he was sneaking to see her, so that's when I filed for the restraining order," Becky says.

The order, which went into effect on February 2, expires on January 3, 2025.

"I didn't even tell her I was pulling a restraining order until it was issued," Becky says. "My kid is very stonewalled. He will just silence you to death, so she'll just say nothing. That's how she handles things."

The mother says Bautista Matus, who is originally from Chile, previously lived in Miami and that she believes he has family ties to the area.

According to Miami-Dade County court records, he was arrested in Miami Beach in May 2022 on charges of felony burglary and resisting an officer without violence. No action was taken on the burglary charge, and the remaining charges, including a supplemented misdemeanor assault count, are listed as nolle prosequi, indicating prosecutors did not pursue the case.

Becky says her teenage daughter's heart was being "ripped into different locations" while on the run. "I think my kid is torn between him telling her she's never gonna get to see him again and coming home," the mother says. Becky was in touch with the FBI regarding the girl's disappearance as she communicated with media and local police about the search.

"Night or day, I will come and get you," the mother says. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Miami Marlins Fans Are Among Major League's Most Disloyal, With Good Reason

Sports

Miami Marlins Fans Are Among Major League's Most Disloyal, With Good Reason

By Ryan Yousefi
Pigeon Jerky: Florida Beef Jerky Magnate Blasted for Hosting Live Pigeon Shoot

Animals

Pigeon Jerky: Florida Beef Jerky Magnate Blasted for Hosting Live Pigeon Shoot

By Alex DeLuca
Lawsuit Claims Tyreek Hill Broke Instagram Model's Leg in Off-the-Rails Football Lesson

News

Lawsuit Claims Tyreek Hill Broke Instagram Model's Leg in Off-the-Rails Football Lesson

By Izzy Kapnick
Fox News' Laura Ingraham Baselessly Blames Migrants for Florida Measles Outbreak

Immigration

Fox News' Laura Ingraham Baselessly Blames Migrants for Florida Measles Outbreak

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation