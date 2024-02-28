Lawsuit Claims Tyreek Hill Broke Instagram Model's Leg in Off-the-Rails Football Lesson

A social media model and influencer says that a friendly football drill outside Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill's South Florida mansion ended with the NFL star aggressively slamming into her and fracturing her leg.
In a lawsuit filed against Hill in Broward County court, Sophie Hall claims Hill became upset after she knocked him backward during the session, and that he "charged into her violently and with great force" in a simulated football play. She broke her right leg in the June 2023 incident and had to undergo surgery that included implantation of metal hardware, according to the complaint.
Hall, who has a large social media fanbase, including two million followers on Instagram, claims that Hill did not call for medical help, downplaying the severity of her injury. Filed February 23, the lawsuit lists counts for assault and battery and an alternate count for negligence.
The six-foot-one-inch-tall model claims Hill first linked up with her when he reached out via direct message on Instagram in May 2023 after she signed up her 10-year-old son for Hill's youth football camp at Boca Raton High School. Hill gave Hall his personal cell phone number and quipped about her height, saying he would soon see her "towering over everyone" at his camp, according to the lawsuit (attached below).
Hall says that after the football camp, Hill invited her to visit him in late June 2023 at his Southwest Ranches mansion in Broward County, a more than 9,000-square-foot property with a basketball court and large turf field. She says the NFL star paid for her flight and travel arrangements and had a driver pick her up from the airport upon her arrival on June 28.
That afternoon, following a session with his trainer, Hill asked the model to join him for an offensive line drill, telling her to rush him as if she were trying to tackle a quarterback, according to the complaint.
"Ms. Hall did as instructed, and on contact with the defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including defendant's mother, sister, friend, and trainer," the lawsuit alleges.
Hall claims the 29-year-old NFL player became "embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the 'football play,'" and that his "attitude changed." In another simulated play, with Hall assuming the role of a defender, Hill slammed into her and fractured her leg, she claims.
Hall says she was in excruciating pain but that no one called for an ambulance. Hill offered her a bed in his house to lie down and ice her leg, but he continued to "downplay the severity of her injury and failed to get her any medical attention or treatment," the model claims.
When she returned home to Pasco County, Florida, her doctor diagnosed the fracture. The lawsuit, which contains radiological images purportedly showing her broken leg, states that she had to undergo a painful surgery with orthopedic reconstruction as well as installation of metal hardware to stabilize the bone. Hall claims she remains in physical therapy.
New Times reached out to Tyreek Hill's attorney from a prior civil matter, Julius Collins, but has not received a response. No lawyer is listed for Hill in the Broward County court docket in Hall's case.
The lawsuit tries to link Hall's injury to the receiver's alleged "history of violent and aggressive behavior towards women."
Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault in 2015 over an incident in which he was accused of punching and choking his then-girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, who was pregnant. The Oklahoma State University football team dismissed him immediately after the incident, and he was later sentenced to three years of probation.
Police in Kansas investigated the NFL player in an alleged child abuse case related to his then-three-year-old son's broken arm in 2019. Hill was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time. The Johnson County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges, saying there was insufficient evidence to show Hill abused the child.
Hill joined the Miami Dolphins for the 2022-2023 season and became the team's top offensive producer.
The receiver ran into more legal trouble in August 2023, when a man accused Hill of slapping him when Hill was confronted at Haulover Park near Miami Beach about fishing off the dock. Hill reportedly entered into a settlement in the matter.