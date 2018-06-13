Miami Could Host 2026 World Cup Games as U.S., Canada, and Mexico Win Bid

FIFA is a corrupt hive of graft and naked greed feeding on the passions of a global fan base obsessed with soccer. Miami is a hub of crooked politicians and evil developers living off a growing population that absolutely loves fútbol. Bringing a World Cup to the Magic City, in other words, is a match made in heaven.

And now it looks very likely that the biggest sporting event on Earth could land in South Florida in eight years. This morning, FIFA voted to give the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and Miami was one of the host cities pitched in the winning package.