  MVN

Miami Could Host 2026 World Cup Games as U.S., Canada, and Mexico Win Bid
Photo by riouj / Flickr

Miami Could Host 2026 World Cup Games as U.S., Canada, and Mexico Win Bid

Tim Elfrink | June 13, 2018 | 8:25am
FIFA is a corrupt hive of graft and naked greed feeding on the passions of a global fan base obsessed with soccer. Miami is a hub of crooked politicians and evil developers living off a growing population that absolutely loves fútbol. Bringing a World Cup to the Magic City, in other words, is a match made in heaven.

And now it looks very likely that the biggest sporting event on Earth could land in South Florida in eight years. This morning, FIFA voted to give the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and Miami was one of the host cities pitched in the winning package.

Last summer, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez pitched the United Bid Committee, the group making the joint presentation from the three nations, on including South Florida in the proposed World Cup. Miami's credentials are obvious: Hard Rock Stadium is a ready-made venue for giant soccer events — as evidenced by the 70,000-plus crowds that have packed in every year for the International Champions Cup games.

Miami had an extra inside track on its spot in the bid because former University of Miami president — and current local congressional candidate — Donna Shalala serves on the United Bid Committee.

There's still a long way to go to sort out the exact plans for the 2026 World Cup, but with the games officially coming to America in eight years, it's looking like a fair bet that some of the madness will be based in Miami.

The secondary contest among crooked politicos, developers, and organizers across South Florida is surely afoot already.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

