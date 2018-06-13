Miami Could Host 2026 World Cup Games as U.S., Canada, and Mexico Win Bid

FIFA is a corrupt hive of graft and naked greed feeding on the passions of a global fan base obsessed with soccer. Miami is a hub of crooked politicians and evil developers living off a growing population that absolutely loves fútbol. Bringing a World Cup to the Magic City, in other words, is a match made in heaven.
And now it looks very likely that the biggest sporting event on Earth could land in South Florida in eight years. This morning, FIFA voted to give the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and Miami was one of the host cities pitched in the winning package.
From Edmonton to Mexico City and everywhere in between, we are united.— United 2026 (@united2026) June 12, 2018
| #United2026 pic.twitter.com/1aJu4VknSU
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Last summer, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez pitched the United Bid Committee, the group making the joint presentation from the three nations, on including South Florida in the proposed World Cup. Miami's credentials are obvious: Hard Rock Stadium is a ready-made venue for giant soccer events — as evidenced by the 70,000-plus crowds that have packed in every year for the International Champions Cup games.
Miami had an extra inside track on its spot in the bid because former University of Miami president — and current local congressional candidate — Donna Shalala serves on the United Bid Committee.
There's still a long way to go to sort out the exact plans for the 2026 World Cup, but with the games officially coming to America in eight years, it's looking like a fair bet that some of the madness will be based in Miami.
The secondary contest among crooked politicos, developers, and organizers across South Florida is surely afoot already.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!