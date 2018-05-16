Miami Beach Outlaws Electric Scooters in Crackdown on Latest Tourist Craze

Rentable electric scooters have seemingly popped up in major cities and tourist destinations overnight. According to various news reports, the scooters are "ruining" Venice Beach, causing "controversy" in Nashville, and "terrorizing" San Francisco. Some of the rental companies, such as Lime, Spin, and Bird (those are real tech-company names), have received major funding from venture-capital firms, which helps explain how the little transportation devices seem to have proliferated across planet Earth in a matter of days.

Well, Miami Beach — which is saturated with all kinds of rental bikes besides motor scooters — is now cracking down on a scooter craze of its own. According to a memo City Manager Jimmy Morales sent the commission yesterday, the city has decided the two-wheeled rides must go.

"Many of these devices are routinely rented and ridden throughout the City and South Beach in particular," Morales wrote. "Members of the commission are well familiar with the complaints we have all received about the manner in which these devices are operated. They have become a public safety hazard."