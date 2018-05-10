NAACP: Miami Beach's "Loud Car" Crackdown on Memorial Day Targets Black People

Miami Beach is loud 365 days of the year, and 366 days whenever it's a leap year. The musician Pitbull sits atop an entire subgenre of pop-rap dedicated to singing about how, at its core, club-filled, liquor-fueled, non-sleeping Miami Beach is an extremely loud place to be.

Despite this obvious fact, Beach residents get extremely upset about the noise during one weekend, and one weekend only: Memorial Day weekend, AKA Urban Beach Week, AKA the one celebration all year pitched as a celebration for black residents and tourists.

The latest harebrained scheme to cut down on the alleged "plague of lawlessness" on Memorial Day is to send a zillion cops riding around town ticketing people for blasting their car stereos "too loud" — and the Miami-Dade County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is warning in an open letter that the plan is almost certain to disproportionately lead to the ticketing and arrest of black people.

"The NAACP is concerned that the City of Miami Beach appears to be promoting an enforcement policy that can lead to more arrests of visitors during Memorial Day Weekend," NAACP Miami-Dade President Ruban Roberts wrote in an open letter the Miami Herald first reported on last night.

The NAACP's concerns aren't a surprise to anyone familiar with Miami Beach politics. No single event quite rouses the fury of the city's older, majority white and Hispanic class of wealthy real-estate investors like Urban Beach Weekend. In years past, the city has increased its police presence on that weekend by a huge amount, banned basic items like speakers and coolers from the beach, and even started using a bunch of controversial devices like car license-plate readers to track visitors' movements. In 2016, critics also claimed the city had scheduled an air show during Memorial Day Weekend in order to push Urban Beach Week partiers away.

"As you may be aware, there is already a strong feeling in Miami-Dade’s African-American community that Black visitors to Miami Beach are held to a tougher standard and treated more harshly than others," the NAACP wrote this week. "The implementation of specialized and unique law enforcement rules for this particular holiday weekend, supports the belief that the City of Miami Beach is hostile and unwelcoming to African-American visitors. Moreover, an arrest can have longtime negative impacts on an individual no matter how minor the offense."

To be fair, there was a fatal shooting during last year's festivities. But the event then led to some over-the-top discourse culminating in then-City Commissioner, turned campaign-finance-violator Michael Grieco calling for Urban Beach Week to be killed entirely. Grieco also fought with the NAACP during a public meeting and warned that black residents were planning on "taking over the beach." (City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez also sent an email to City Manager Jimmy Morales urging him to "give the cops back their bullets" and get rid of policy body cameras, too, before also telling New Times that the city was besieged by "thugs on the streets." She later apologized.)

After the NAACP and other civil-rights organizations complained that no other yearly event faces constant criticism like Memorial Day Weekend, then-Mayor Philip Levine set up a "blue ribbon committee" to come up with solutions for the 2018 celebrations, which start in just over two weeks.

But, as the Herald first noted, one of the new ideas in place in 2018 is ticketing and arresting people who play their car stereos too loud.

"We're going to afford violators in fairness one warning," Police Chief Dan Oates told the City Commission last month, per the Herald. "After that they will be arrested and taken to jail."

That's essentially code, critics say, for allowing the MBPD to throw celebrating black tourists in jail. The NAACP asks the city, Mayor Dan Gelber, and Police Chief Oates to prioritize "lowering noise" by using measurable standards (as opposed to random cop discretion) instead of just trying to arrest people. The NAACP wrote that people ought to be given at least two warnings before cops give them a written citation — and not a trip to jail.

"MBPD will be enforcing Miami-Dade County Ordinance SEC. 21-28, which cites unreasonably loud, excessive, unnecessary, or unusual noise," the letter reads. "Violation of this ordinance, if not promptly remedied, may result in an arrest. The 'may result in an arrest' is what we take issue with. Our position is that that arrest should be reserved for actual crimes and violations. While we respect your need to address your constituents’ concern with quality of life issues, we strongly request that you also adhere to NAACP’s precept — to ensure that the civil rights of black, brown, as well as all other visitors."

Here's the full letter:



