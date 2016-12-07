menu

Mark the Shark Finds Floating Brick of Cocaine While Fishing Off Miami

Mark the Shark Finds Floating Brick of Cocaine While Fishing Off Miami

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 5:43 p.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Mark "the Shark" Quartiano in his office.
Photo by Stian Roenning
Photo by Stian Roenning
"Nothing to see here!" famed charter captain Mark "the Shark" Quartiano hollered this morning as his crew scooped what appears to be a bale of cocaine out of the waters off Miami.

The love-him-or-hate him shark fisherman, profiled earlier this year by New Times, was taking clients fishing around 8 a.m. when he noticed something bobbing in the water and turned back. His first mate used a net to bring the green, barnacle-studded package aboard the Striker-1. It was about a foot-and-half by a foot, and weighed about 12 pounds.

"I've found marijuana but never cocaine like this," Quartiano tells New Times. "One of my friends said — he was an old smuggler back in the day — that it could be cash, lots of cash. So I don't know, we'll have to see, but if it's cash, it belongs to me."

He laughs. Right after making the find, he says, he called the U.S. Coast Guard. He says they quickly began searching the area, and took the package off his hands. Of course, the prolific Instagrammer fi

rst snapped a photo of himself holding the catch. Later, he uploaded a video of his crew hauling it in.

"GUESS THE COAST GUARD MISSED THIS!" he wrote, adding hashtags including "BRICK, VERY RARE and CLASSIC."

Quartiano, an old-school fisherman who delights in rankling conservationists, has been a charter captain since 1965 and counts Rosie O'Donnell, Will Smith and Robert De Niro among his past clients. He's also made appearances on Shark Week, ESPN and Inside Edition, among others. Over a lifetime of fishing, he says he's killed thousands of sharks, though nowadays he releases most of them.

Today, his customers reeled in a big hammerhead shark, he says. The cocaine — or cash — is more of a rare find for him, and he says he's eager to hear what exactly it is.

"It's worth a lot of money street value," Quartiano says. Then, playfully, he adds, "I could use some renovations for my boat. We'll see."

GUESS THE COAST GUARD MISSED THIS! #COCAINE #KILO #BRICK #VERYRARE #MIAMI #CLASSIC

A video posted by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

