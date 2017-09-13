Six Dead at Hollywood Nursing Home Left Without Power After Irma

Update: County officials have confirmed that a sixth person has died due to heat exposure.
Most of South Florida remains in the dark after Hurricane Irma, and with each day that passes without power, tragedies become more likely. Today, five nursing home patients in Hollywood succumbed to the Florida heat and died early this morning. Broward County officials said three died at the property on 1200 N. 35th Ave., which includes the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills and the Larkin Community Hospital. The remaining two died at a nearby hospital.
Broward officials, including County Mayor Barbara Sharief and Police Chief Tom Sanchez, said the nursing home was evacuated this morning after residents woke up sick due to the heat. Earlier this morning, Sanchez said Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the facility after getting calls that patients were in "critical need of care." County officials said calls for help started coming in beginning at 4 a.m., and that most came from within the facility itself.
Sanchez said 115 people were evacuated to the Memorial Hospital system's North, South, and Pembroke Pines branches.
"We have other patients in critical care," Sanchez told reporters. A spokesperson for the Memorial Hospital system said the nursing home is not part of the hospital chain.
Raelin Story, a Broward County spokesperson, said fire rescue operatives arrived at the home to find the facilities sweltering hot, leaving many of the elderly patients unable to breathe.
"As we arrived with our fire rescue crews we found people in respiratory distress," Story said. She said the county could not elaborate as to the conditions of the five people who died, or what shape any other patients at the home are in.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The vast majority of South Florida remains without power three days after Irma nailed South Florida. Residents have increasingly expressed anger at Florida Power & Light, the only electricity company on the East coast of Florida, for what they say was inadequate planning or structural reinforcements before the storm. (As of 10 a.m., 440,000 of one million FPL customers in Miami-Dade County still had no electricity.)
In the days before Irma hit, FPL warned residents to prepare to be without power for a few weeks — FPL yesterday promised customers on the East Coast that power would be restored by Sunday, but Broward officials are now asking FPL to focus on restoring power to hospitals and nursing homes as fast as possible.
Michele Eve Sandberg contributed reporting to this report.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!