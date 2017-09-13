Six Dead at Hollywood Nursing Home Left Without Power After Irma

Update: County officials have confirmed that a sixth person has died due to heat exposure.

Most of South Florida remains in the dark after Hurricane Irma, and with each day that passes without power, tragedies become more likely. Today, five nursing home patients in Hollywood succumbed to the Florida heat and died early this morning. Broward County officials said three died at the property on 1200 N. 35th Ave., which includes the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills and the Larkin Community Hospital. The remaining two died at a nearby hospital.

Broward officials, including County Mayor Barbara Sharief and Police Chief Tom Sanchez, said the nursing home was evacuated this morning after residents woke up sick due to the heat. Earlier this morning, Sanchez said Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the facility after getting calls that patients were in "critical need of care." County officials said calls for help started coming in beginning at 4 a.m., and that most came from within the facility itself.