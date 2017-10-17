Ex-North Miami Beach Mayor Charged With Stealing $150,000 From Investor

When ex-North Miami Beach Mayor Myron Rosner pleaded guilty last year to campaign-finance violations, a condition of his probation was, naturally, that he not commit any more crimes while he was under supervised release. Well, this is a former Miami-area public official we're talking about, so here we are: Rosner, age 57, is back in jail today after allegedly getting caught defrauding an investor to the tune of $150,000.

According to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office, Rosner joined a long-running investment partner, David Rosenbaum, to develop a 2.2-acre plot of land in North Miami. Rosenbaum forked over the $150,000. But the deal went south — and instead of giving Rosenbaum back his money, investigators say Rosner dumped $10,000 of that money into his own construction company, $13,000 on his home mortgage, $30,000 on random personal expenses, and then just gave himself another $86,700 in cash.

"Ultimately the investment account was left with a balance of $350.00," the state attorney's office said. Rosner is charged with four third-degree felonies, including securities fraud and grand theft.