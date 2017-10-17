Ex-North Miami Beach Mayor Charged With Stealing $150,000 From Investor

When ex-North Miami Beach Mayor Myron Rosner pleaded guilty last year to campaign-finance violations, a condition of his probation was, naturally, that he not commit any more crimes while he was
According to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office, Rosner joined a long-running investment partner, David Rosenbaum, to develop a 2.2-acre plot of land in North Miami. Rosenbaum forked over the $150,000. But the deal went south — and instead of giving Rosenbaum back his money, investigators say Rosner dumped $10,000 of that money into his own construction company, $13,000 on his home mortgage, $30,000 on random personal expenses, and then just gave himself another $86,700 in cash.
"Ultimately the investment account was left with a balance of $350.00," the state attorney's office said. Rosner is charged with four third-degree felonies, including securities fraud and grand theft.
Rosner's entire career as an elected official mostly just boils down to getting into various spats with journalists and bloggers and getting arrested. In 2009, New Times noted that the Miami-Dade County Ethics Commission found that Rosner used his power as mayor to get away with making unpermitted renovations
But Kienzle had the last laugh. In 2012, she filed an ethics complaint alleging that Rosner used public money to slap his face on local bus benches in order to wish his constituents a Merry Christmas. (He also got some free ads with that same bus-bench company.) Kienzle argued that the well-wishing instead constituted free campaign advertisements — and the state attorney's office later agreed and charged him with grand theft, unlawful compensation, writing a bad check, and a laundry list of other felonies.
"I knew from day one there was something really fishy with those signs," Kienzle told New Times years ago. "I became obsessed with those freaking benches. I was seeing them in my sleep. But I just knew he'd done something wrong."
In 2016, Rosner pleaded guilty to a single campaign-finance violation and received three years' probation in return. Looks like that's all out the window now — he was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 11:25 this morning. His bond is set at $20,000.
"Florida’s securities statutes exist to protect investors from fraud,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez
Rundle wrote in a news release. “Good faith, good intentions and grand plans mean little when invested monies are transformed into credit card and mortgage payments."
