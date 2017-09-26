Miami New Times Story Featured in Best American Sports Writing 2017

Canita Stanisclasse (center) raised Stan and his siblings Ben, Ashley, and Justina (not pictured) in rural West Palm Beach.

Stan Stanisclasse was among the best boxers in South Florida, a powerhouse amateur with a 40-6-3 record and a fighter's chance of making the Olympics. But his career was cut short in 2015 by Darrell Telisme, another young fighter forged in West Palm Beach's Haitian-American enclave.

Stanisclasse had spent years pummeling Telisme in the ring until, after his latest beat-down, Telisme snapped and shot him in the head.

The dramatic tale of a boxing obsession turned to murder, as told by Miami New Times managing editor Tim Elfrink in the feature story "Sucker Punch," has been selected for Best American Sports Writing 2017.