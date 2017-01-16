menu

At Least Seven Shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5:41 p.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
There's plenty of argument raging online about how to best honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, especially when MLK Day falls just before the inauguration of walking racist meme Donald Trump.

But there's no doubt that violence is the worst possible way to remember the civil rights icon. So it's doubly tragic that a mass shooting has marred Miami's own MLK Day celebrations — right in the middle of Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

A Miami-Dade County Police spokesperson tells New Times that at least seven people were shot in the incident at the park, where many had gathered to remember King. Local 10 reports that at least four of those victims are adults and three are children.

The city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, which lasted all day, terminated in the park. Later today, Miami's Pan-African & Caribbean Family Festival had been scheduled to take place inside the green space.

At the moment, there are scant other details about the shooting. Sources told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede that at least two victims were in critical condition as of this afternoon.

MDPD announced online that two people had been detained, and two guns had been recovered — as of this afternoon, police were still searching the area for suspects.

Jerry Iannelli
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he developed a reputation for pestering college officials until they cursed at him. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

