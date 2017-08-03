 


DJ Snake
DJ Snake
Photo by Miko Goncalves

Wynwood Fear Factory 2017 Lineup: DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa, Porter Robinson, and Others

Douglas Markowitz | August 3, 2017 | 5:38pm
Yes, we're still in the depths of another record-hot Miami summer, but it's never too early to think about fall, especially when it comes to Halloween. Even if you haven't even begun to consider a costume idea or weighed your party options, the folks at Diskolab are here to give you something to do the weekend ahead of All Saints' Day: It's Wynwood Fear Factory, y'all.

Following up on last year's frightful fest, the event will return to the RC Cola Plant (550 NW 24th St., Miami) October 28 and 29. Expanding on last year's lineup of EDM heavy-hitters, this year's edition will offer the likes of DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa, and Porter Robinson at the top of the bill. Other performers include Big Gigantic, Steve Angello, and Martin Solveig.

Of course, there'll be much more to do than dance. The organizers promise a full festival experience, with art installations, food from local vendors, and other entertainment. If it doesn't sound terrifying enough, there will also be scare zones and other haunted attractions that will have you shaking in your boots and bikinis.

Presale tickets are already sold out, but a second tier of GA and VIP tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 8, at noon via the Wynwood Fear Factory website. General admission is 18 and over, while VIP tickets, which include access to bars and a viewing deck, are 21 and over.

Here's the full Wynwood Fear Factory 2017 lineup: DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Angello, Big Gigantic, Yellow Claw, Oliver Heldens, Robin Schulz, Martin Solveig, Cedric Gervais, Drezo, the M Machine, Bad Royale, GG Magree, Andres Fresko, Dave Sol B2B Unomas, DJ Sub Zero, and Iron Lyon.

In case you didn't get enough of 2016's beats and frights, the festival has put together an after-movie:

Wynwood Fear Factory 2017. Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Tickets on sale August 8 at wynwoodfearfactory.com.

