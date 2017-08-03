Wynwood Fear Factory 2017 Lineup: DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa, Porter Robinson, and Others

Yes, we're still in the depths of another record-hot Miami summer, but it's never too early to think about fall, especially when it comes to Halloween. Even if you haven't even begun to consider a costume idea or weighed your party options, the folks at Diskolab are here to give you something to do the weekend ahead of All Saints' Day: It's Wynwood Fear Factory, y'all.

Following up on last year's frightful fest, the event will return to the RC Cola Plant (550 NW 24th St., Miami) October 28 and 29. Expanding on last year's lineup of EDM heavy-hitters, this year's edition will offer the likes of DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa, and Porter Robinson at the top of the bill. Other performers include Big Gigantic, Steve Angello, and Martin Solveig.

