Here Are the Ultra Music Festival 2018 Set Times

Ready for the Ultra Music Festival mayhem set to take over Bayfront Park this weekend? You have your festival-approved clear bag stocked up with essentials, you've carefully selected the crew you plan on PLUR'ing out with, and you've figured out how the hell you'll get to Bayfront Park (Metrorail, please).
Now comes the hard part. Carl Cox or Virtual Self? Jamie Jones or Stephan Bodzin? The Chainsmokers or Tchami and Malaa?
Unfortunately, you can't be in two places at once, so you'll have to decide what you absolutely can't miss. (You can miss the Chainsmokers, trust me.) That's alway the thing about festivals: Sure, there are plenty of choices, but with stacked lineups, there's always the possibility you'll have to skip out on someone you really want to see.
If it's any consolation, Ultra's footprint is relatively small compared to other major festivals. That makes getting from stage to stage pretty easy. Just don't make the mistake of cutting through the sea of people gathering in front of the Main Stage. Instead, walk along the perimeter of the festival if you want to get from the Carl Cox Megastructure to the Arcadia Spider quickly.
Here's the full Ultra 2018 lineup with set times.
Friday, March 23
Main Stage
11 p.m. Axwell & Ingrosso
9:55 p.m. DJ Snake
8:50 p.m. Hardwell
7:45 p.m. Armin van Buuren
6:40 p.m. Steve Aoki
5:35 p.m. Oliver Heldends
4:30 p.m. Kungs
4 p.m. Raiden
Live Stage
11 p.m. Virtual Self
9:30 p.m. Empire of the Sun
8 p.m. Fischerspooner
6:30 p.m. Azealia Banks
5 p.m. To Jasper
Carl Cox Megastructure
10 p.m. Carl Cox
8:30 p.m. Adam Beyer
7 p.m. Joseph Capriati
5:30 p.m. Pan-Pot
4 p.m. Josh Wink
Arcadia Spider
9:55 p.m. Sasha & John Digweed
8:55 p.m. Nic Fanciulli
7:55 p.m. Hot Since 82
6:55 p.m. Pete Tong
5:55 p.m. Coyu
4:55 p.m. Popof
4 p.m. Antz
Ultra Worldwide
11 p.m. Flosstradamus
10 p.m. Rezz
9 p.m. Slushii
7 p.m. Nghtmre & Slander present Gud Vibrations
6 p.m. London on da Track
5 p.m. Joyryde
4 p.m. Ksuke
UMF Radio
11 p.m. Blasterjaxx
10 p.m. Henry Fong
9 p.m. Kura
8 p.m. Quintino
7 p.m. Sick Individuals
6 p.m. Julian Jordan
5 p.m. Paris & Simo
4 p.m. Maurice West
The Arrival
11 p.m. Fresh & Euphonik
10 p.m. Dave Sol
9 p.m. Ivol Intent
8 p.m. Nate Campbell
7 p.m. Los de la Vega
6 p.m. Rodrigo Vieira
5 p.m. Shotime
Oasis
11 p.m. Trill Bill
10 p.m. Bass Control
9 p.m. Chip E
8 p.m. Jimmie Page
7 p.m. Bebe
6 p.m. Aizy
Saturday, March 24
Main Stage
11 p.m. The Chainsmokers
9:50 p.m. Marshmello
8:45 p.m. Afrojack
7:10 p.m. Tiësto
6:05 p.m. Jauz
5 p.m. Alan Walker
3:55 p.m. Fedde Le Grand
2:50 p.m. Cheat Codes
1:45 p.m. Mike Williams
12:45 p.m. Mykris
12 p.m. Mariana Bo
Live Stage
10:30 p.m. Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption
9 p.m. G-Eazy
7:30 p.m. San Holo
6 p.m. Keys N Krates
4:30 p.m. Ookay
3 p.m. The Tripletz
Carl Cox Megastructure
10 p.m. Carl Cox
8:30 p.m. Jamie Jones
7 p.m. Maceo Plex
4:30 p.m. Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Onsuna
3 p.m. Nastia
1:30 p.m. Frankie Bones
12 p.m. Jon Rundell
Arcadia Spider
10:55 p.m. Maetrik
9:25 p.m. Stephan Bodzin
8:25 p.m. Sam Paganini
7:25 p.m. Matador
6:25 p.m. Danny Tenaglia
5:25 p.m. Technasia B2B Hector
4:25 p.m. Carlo Lio B2B Marco Bailey
3:25 p.m. Christina Smith B2B B.Traits
2:25 p.m. Luigi Madonna
1:25 p.m. Stefano Noferini
12 p.m. Elio Rosi
Ultra Worldwide
11 p.m. Laidback Luke
10 p.m. Cedric Gervais
9 p.m. Benny Benassi
8 p.m. Lost Kings
7 p.m. Audien
6 p.m. Frank Walker
5 p.m. Nora en Pure
4 p.m. Kris Kross Amsterdam
3 p.m. Salvatore Ganacci
2 p.m. Brohug
1 p.m. Carta
12 p.m. AmPm
UMF Radio
9 p.m. Brownies & Lemonade All-Stars
8 p.m. Valentino Khan
7 p.m. Ekali
6 p.m. Manila Killa
5 p.m. Krane
4 p.m. Quix B2B Wuki
3 p.m. Cray
2 p.m. Andrew Luce
1 p.m. Myrne
12 p.m. Ducky
The Arrival
11 p.m. Kevu
9 p.m. Abel Ramos & Albert Never
8 p.m. Jean Marie
7 p.m. Agent Orange
6 p.m. Donnie Lowe
5 p.m. Fiin
4 p.m. Tandim
3 p.m. Charlie Ray
2 p.m. Andando
Oasis
11 p.m. Takshak
10 p.m. Special guest
9 p.m. Rex
8 p.m. Dabura
7 p.m. Soul Goodman
6 p.m. Richard Faraioli
5 p.m. Sizemore B2B Spewki
4 p.m. Wags
3 p.m Mick Willow
2 p.m. Xander
1 p.m. Axion Fuentes
12 p.m. Gromo
Sunday, March 25
Main Stage
10 p.m. ???
8:30 p.m. David Guetta
7:25 p.m. Kaskade
6:20 p.m. Kshmr
5:15 p.m. Nicky Romero
4:10 p.m. Dash Berlin
3:05 p.m. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
2 p.m. Matoma
12:55 p.m. Tommie Sunshine
12 p.m. Kyroman
Live Stage
10:00 p.m. Rabbit in the Moon
8:30 p.m. Infected Mushroom
7 p.m. Modestep
5:30 p.m. The Wailer feature Julian Marley
4 p.m. Kevens
3 p.m. Afrobeta
A State of Trance
9:30 p.m. ???
8 p.m. Eric Prydz
6 p.m. Armin van Buuren
5 p.m. Vini Vici
4 p.m. Paul Oakenfold
3 p.m. Andrew Rayel
2 p.m. Marlo
1 p.m. Gabriel & Dresden
12 p.m. Estiva
Arcadia Spider
6:55 p.m. J.E.S.u.S.
4:55 p.m. Better Lost Than Stupid
3:25 p.m. Patrick Topping B2B Nathan Barato
1:55 p.m. Guti B2B Waff
12 p.m. Jasper James B2B special guest
Ultra Worldwide
10 p.m. RL Grime
9 p.m. GTA
8 p.m. What So Not
7 p.m. Sub Focus
6 p.m. Kayzo
5 p.m. Andy C
4 p.m. Ghastly
3 p.m. 4B
2 p.m. The Crystal Method
1 p.m. Grandtheft
12 p.m. Justin Oh
UMF Radio
10 p.m. Merk & Kremont
9 p.m. Jillionaire
8 p.m. Dubvision
7 p.m. Bassjackers
5 p.m. NLW
4 p.m. Ravitez
3 p.m. Cesqeaux
2 p.m. Moksi
1 p.m. Matisse & Sadko
12 p.m. Kiida
The Arrival
10 p.m. Mednas
9 p.m. Jen Lasher
8 p.m. Storm & Johnny Dangerously
7 p.m. Metaphysical
6 p.m. Riotgear
5 p.m. SpinnZinn
4 p.m. Rod B
3 p.m. Christopher James
2 p.m. Deep Therapy
Oasis
10 p.m. Logan Dakota
9 p.m. Still Young
8 p.m. X-Con
7 p.m. Juno
6 p.m. Jason Daniel
5 p.m. Wyzzard
4 p.m. Ideal & Zaa
3 p.m. Esrever
2 p.m. Benspence
1 p.m. DJ K9!
12 p.m. Jake Justice
Ultra Music Festival 2018. Friday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets are sold out.
