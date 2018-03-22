Here Are the Ultra Music Festival 2018 Set Times

Ready for the Ultra Music Festival mayhem set to take over Bayfront Park this weekend? You have your festival-approved clear bag stocked up with essentials, you've carefully selected the crew you plan on PLUR'ing out with, and you've figured out how the hell you'll get to Bayfront Park (Metrorail, please).

Now comes the hard part. Carl Cox or Virtual Self? Jamie Jones or Stephan Bodzin? The Chainsmokers or Tchami and Malaa?