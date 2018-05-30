Ten Songs That Will Inspire You to Shake Your Ass

When the DJ is playing your favorite song, you have three options: You can sit in the corner because you're too cool to dance, give a little two-step, or full-out drop it like it's hot in the middle of the dance floor. If you ask us, we're dropping it low. Regardless, if you have smooth moves or can manage only a two-step, the classic booty shake is a move that even someone with two left feet can’t screw up. Though we're sure you can shake your ass to any song, here are ten classics and current favorites you should be poppin' it to right now:

"Booty," Blac Youngsta. At first, Blac Youngsta’s single was taken as a joke, but slowly and surely, the comical lyrics and catchy flow landed us on the dance floor. The song went viral, and social media was bombarded with choreographed memes. But you better believe if we hear this song at a party, we’re shaking our asses.

"Round of Applause," Waka Flocka Flame featuring Drake. Several songs are played in the strip club that make you want to throw your life savings at a single-mom stripper attempting to make it work, and this is one of them. Waka Flocka Flame’s "Round of Applause" is not only a stripper anthem but also a track that easily gets the dance floor moving. With lyrics like “Bounce that ass, shake that ass, like the twerk team,” this track makes it hard for you to sit.