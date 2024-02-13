5 Acts to Look for at Vibra Urbana 2024

This year's headliners include urbano and reggaeton powerhouses Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Archangel, and Farruko, along with special guest Bizarrap. Even further down the bill, you have Young Miko, who is making room for queer artists in Latin music; Ivy Queen, an icon and pioneer of the reggaeton genre; and Jay Wheeler, who, after finding viral success in 2016, continues to be a mainstay on the scene.
But don't make the rookie mistake of only showing up to the festival for the marquee names. The lineup also includes various Latin pop, trap, and urbano artists who are carving their paths in the music industry.
Below, check out five acts worth showing up early for at Vibra Urbana 2024
Álvaro DíazÁlvaro Díaz is the people's champ, given that he's had a dedicated fan base since coming onto the scene in 2015. Since then, he's been around the block collaborating with superstars such as Rauw Alejandro, Feid, Yandel, and Sebastián Yatra. He's also one of super producer Tainy's favorite collaborators, helping to build on the experimental and conceptual sounds that already make Díaz's music. His vocal ability will surprise many in attendance as he tends to stray away from using Auto-Tune and other effects. Known for his alternative approach to the traditional Puerto Rican sound, Díaz has made a name for himself for his use of "sad boy" lyrics and unique production. "Paranormal," from Tainy's album Data, is a prime example of Díaz's signature moody and synth-based sound.
GaleGale has been gaining momentum recently as the next big thing in Latin pop, dubbed "Latin pop's new 'it' girl" by Rolling Stone. Her music has a flair of the dramatic, nestling her style somewhere in between Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Avril Lavigne. Her alternative approach to traditional sounds has helped her receive widespread acclaim from her contemporaries, most notably Shakira, who cosigned a cover of her song "Inevitable." Gale has a lot to bring to the table, so don't miss the chance to see her on stage.
Nicki NicoleNicki Nicole has been part of the Argentinian rap movement that has exploded in the past few years, thanks partly to producer Bizarrap. The two linked up in 2019 for "BZRP Music Sessions #13," blasting them into the mainstream Latin music scene. Since then, the 23-year-old rapper has been on a roll, releasing three full-length projects showing her abilities on the mic. There was also her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2021 with reggaetonero Lunay, which helped her claim the title of the first Argentinian guest on that show. Her appearance at Vibra Urbana is her only scheduled show in the U.S. for 2024 so far, so don't miss the opportunity to see one of Latin music's fastest-rising stars. Her latest album, Alma, is a hip-hop-flared project that takes you on her journey in and out of a breakup.
OviBlowing up with the rest of the original corridos tumbados crowd that featured Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Fuerza Regida, Ovi has helped make a name for himself as the most versatile artist of the bunch. Being able to jump from trap to corridos to reggaeton seamlessly, the Cuban artist has something for everybody. Whether he's flowing on tracks with Eladio Carrion or singing siérrenos with DannyLux, Ovi has such control of his voice that you can't box him into one genre. His next project, "El Asere de Aseres," is one that fans have been dying to listen to, and surely they'll get a preview of what's to come during his performance at Vibra Urbana.
YovngchimiLatin trap has exploded since the 2010s SoundCloud boom that introduced the world to Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, and Bryant Myers. The newest innovator of the genre has been up-and-comer Yovngchimi, who has made waves for seamlessly blending bars in both English and Spanish. He's also part of a cohort of Latin trap artists, including fellow Vibra Urbana act Dei V, who helped bring drill to Puerto Rico. His outlandish gangster persona was dynamic enough to grab the attention of hip-hop legend DJ Drama. Now, Chimi is the first Latino artist to have a Gangsta Grillz tape and has been on tracks with Bad Bunny, Ozuna, G Herbo, Eladio Carrión, and French Montana.
Vibra Urbana 2024. With Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap, Farruko, Arcángel, and others. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $149 to $999 via axs.com.