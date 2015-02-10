 10 Romantic Things to Do in Miami to Celebrate Love All Year | Miami New Times
The 10 Most Romantic Spots in Miami

Plenty of spots in Miami cater to swoon-inducing vibes 365 days a year, from verdant gardens to candlelight concerts and majestic scenery.
February 7, 2024
Pour yourself and your special someone a glass of wine at any of these romantic spots around Miami.
Pour yourself and your special someone a glass of wine at any of these romantic spots around Miami. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo
Sure, February is a special time of year in South Florida: Romance is in the air, arts festivals are everywhere, and the weather is just right. Restaurants are packed. Heart-shaped balloons and pink and red are seemingly in each place you look. Cards, chocolates, and flowers are sold at a markup, and showing your love is pretty much mandatory.

No one doubts that celebrating love is important, but what if you want to celebrate love on a day that isn't February 14?

Love isn't just about Champagne and caviar. Plenty of spots in Miami cater to swoon-inducing vibes 365 days a year, from verdant gardens to candlelight concerts and majestic scenery. Below, see New Times' picks for romantic places in Miami to celebrate your love any day.

The Berry Farm

13720 SW 216th St., Miami
786-701-8100
visittheberryfarm.com
Chocolate-covered strawberries are a popular choice to spark up some romance — but what if you could pick yours fresh off the vine? At the Berry Farm, it's strawberry season, which means you can quite literally taste the romance. It holds festivals annually, and on weekends, you can immerse yourself in live music, enjoy award-winning barbecue, and even strengthen your selfie muscles at any of its seasonal photo ops.
click to enlarge A string quarter performing surrounded by candles
Let the sparks fly as you listen to classical tributes to pop music by candlelight.
Fever photo

Candlelight Concerts

Various locations
feverup.com/en/miami/candlelight
Imagine sitting in a room surrounded by candles, having your favorite music played for you and your better half on a grand piano and string quartet. Sounds romantic, right? At Fever's Candlelight Concerts, you can enjoy tributes to popular music — think Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, and even Bad Bunny — surrounded by the glimmer of flickering candles. The events are held regularly around Miami, with a different act being paid tribute each time.
click to enlarge The Deering Estate reflecting on a lake at night
The historic Deering Estate has romance in spades.
Deering Estate photo

Deering Estate

16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami
305 235-1668
deeringestate.org
Around the turn of the 20th Century, the Deerings were busy buying beautiful real estate. The Deering Estate, once owned by Charles Deering, is another place of theirs that is on the National Register of Historic Places. While the Deering Estate is also known for its special events and weddings, it's here that you'll also find romantic spots for nature lovers, with its hiking trails and birding spots.
click to enlarge A couple sitting on a blanket over the grass
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden makes for the perfect outdoor picnic setting.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-667-1651
fairchildgarden.org
What better way to show off your rare love than by exploring extensive collections of rare tropical plants? Explore 83 acres of botanic gardens at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. For something really magical, visit its "Wings of the Tropics" exhibit — which features exotic butterflies from Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia flying freely in a 25,000-square-foot conservatory.

Flamingo Gardens

3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie
954-473-2955
flamingogardens.org
Don't let the name fool you — Flamingo Gardens is more than what its name might suggest. It also features botanical gardens, a museum, and an Everglades wildlife sanctuary complete with an aviary, black bears, panthers, bobcats, and, you guessed it, flamingos. Its 60 acres of specialized botanical gardens include some of the largest collections of orchids and cycads in the United States and more than 3,000 rare and exotic plants and trees.
click to enlarge Two people on a bike trail
Get active at Oleta River State Park.
Florida State Parks photo

Oleta River State Park

3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
305-919-1846
floridastateparks.org
Known as Florida's largest urban park, Oleta River State Park has plenty to do for you outdoorsy types. Plan a picnic, go for a hike, or book a sunset kayak tour to experience a different side of nature. If you prefer adventure with your romance, you can also rent a canoe, paddleboard, or mountain bike with your loved one to explore the 1,043 acres of wildlife and wilderness.
click to enlarge A weathered bust next to green leaves
Patch of Heaven Sanctuary in Redland feels far removed from the urban chaos.
Patch of Heaven Sanctuary photo

Patch of Heaven Sanctuary

21900 SW 157th Ave., Miami
786-719-9903
patchofheavensanctuary.org
If you want to tap into mindful romance, there's no better place than Patch of Heaven Sanctuary. Located in Redland, this immersive sensory experience is designed to reduce anxiety and increase calm. According to the sanctuary, it's "backed by science, based in nature," and it really makes an effort to put mental health and mindfulness at the forefront here. The 20-acre nature preserve features the world's first "Mindful Pocket Park," encouraging you to pay attention to your senses.
click to enlarge Pérez Art Museum Miami's waterfront terrace with planters cascading down from its rafters
Pérez Art Museum Miami's waterfront terrace is the perfect romantic setting.
Photo by Daniel Azoulay Photography

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-3000
pamm.org
Nothing sparks romantic interest quite like a visit to the museum — and PAMM has romance in spades. It offers plenty in the way of curious conversations as you walk around its gallery space. Its waterfront terrace also provides some of the most spectacular views of Biscayne Bay, making it an ideal spot for an impromptu picnic. There are also swings made for two, encouraging cuddling with a view of the bay.
click to enlarge A couple sharing popcorn while laughing
Cuddle up with your partner as you watch a movie under the stars.
Rooftop Cinema Club photo

Rooftop Cinema Club

1212 Lincoln Rd., Sixth Level, Miami Beach
rooftopcinemaclub.com
What is more romantic than watching a movie under the stars? That's the goal at Rooftop Cinema Club, a way to watch cult classics on Adirondack chairs quite literally on one of Miami Beach's finest rooftops. Watch the sun set over South Beach as you enjoy stunning views of the city's skyline. They also serve food and cocktails for the 21-and-over set if you want to make a night of it.
click to enlarge View of Vizcaya from the bay
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens' location along Biscayne Bay makes for the perfect setting.
Photo by Robin Hill

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-250-9133
vizcaya.org
You may know that Vizcaya is a popular spot in Miami for special events and weddings. But to keep the romance going, stop by the museum and gardens on any other day of the year. James Deering's 1916 winter escape may be best known as a tribute to the Gilded Age, but head to the gardens, nestled between a forest and a native mangrove shore, for a true taste of romance. As you stroll the gardens hand in hand, be sure to take in the views of Biscayne Bay.
Christine Borges is an award-winning writer and editor from Miami. She has over a decade of experience reporting on music, fashion, and the arts. When she’s not exploring new scenes and cultures, she’s petting dogs.
