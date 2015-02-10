The 10 Most Romantic Spots in Miami

No one doubts that celebrating love is important, but what if you want to celebrate love on a day that isn't February 14?
Love isn't just about Champagne and caviar. Plenty of spots in Miami cater to swoon-inducing vibes 365 days a year, from verdant gardens to candlelight concerts and majestic scenery. Below, see New Times' picks for romantic places in Miami to celebrate your love any day.
The Berry Farm13720 SW 216th St., Miami
786-701-8100
visittheberryfarm.comChocolate-covered strawberries are a popular choice to spark up some romance — but what if you could pick yours fresh off the vine? At the Berry Farm, it's strawberry season, which means you can quite literally taste the romance. It holds festivals annually, and on weekends, you can immerse yourself in live music, enjoy award-winning barbecue, and even strengthen your selfie muscles at any of its seasonal photo ops.
Candlelight ConcertsVarious locations
feverup.com/en/miami/candlelightImagine sitting in a room surrounded by candles, having your favorite music played for you and your better half on a grand piano and string quartet. Sounds romantic, right? At Fever's Candlelight Concerts, you can enjoy tributes to popular music — think Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, and even Bad Bunny — surrounded by the glimmer of flickering candles. The events are held regularly around Miami, with a different act being paid tribute each time.
Deering Estate16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami
305 235-1668
deeringestate.orgAround the turn of the 20th Century, the Deerings were busy buying beautiful real estate. The Deering Estate, once owned by Charles Deering, is another place of theirs that is on the National Register of Historic Places. While the Deering Estate is also known for its special events and weddings, it's here that you'll also find romantic spots for nature lovers, with its hiking trails and birding spots.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-667-1651
fairchildgarden.orgWhat better way to show off your rare love than by exploring extensive collections of rare tropical plants? Explore 83 acres of botanic gardens at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. For something really magical, visit its "Wings of the Tropics" exhibit — which features exotic butterflies from Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia flying freely in a 25,000-square-foot conservatory.
Flamingo Gardens3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie
954-473-2955
flamingogardens.orgDon't let the name fool you — Flamingo Gardens is more than what its name might suggest. It also features botanical gardens, a museum, and an Everglades wildlife sanctuary complete with an aviary, black bears, panthers, bobcats, and, you guessed it, flamingos. Its 60 acres of specialized botanical gardens include some of the largest collections of orchids and cycads in the United States and more than 3,000 rare and exotic plants and trees.
Oleta River State Park3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
305-919-1846
floridastateparks.orgKnown as Florida's largest urban park, Oleta River State Park has plenty to do for you outdoorsy types. Plan a picnic, go for a hike, or book a sunset kayak tour to experience a different side of nature. If you prefer adventure with your romance, you can also rent a canoe, paddleboard, or mountain bike with your loved one to explore the 1,043 acres of wildlife and wilderness.
Patch of Heaven Sanctuary21900 SW 157th Ave., Miami
786-719-9903
patchofheavensanctuary.orgIf you want to tap into mindful romance, there's no better place than Patch of Heaven Sanctuary. Located in Redland, this immersive sensory experience is designed to reduce anxiety and increase calm. According to the sanctuary, it's "backed by science, based in nature," and it really makes an effort to put mental health and mindfulness at the forefront here. The 20-acre nature preserve features the world's first "Mindful Pocket Park," encouraging you to pay attention to your senses.
Pérez Art Museum Miami1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-3000
pamm.orgNothing sparks romantic interest quite like a visit to the museum — and PAMM has romance in spades. It offers plenty in the way of curious conversations as you walk around its gallery space. Its waterfront terrace also provides some of the most spectacular views of Biscayne Bay, making it an ideal spot for an impromptu picnic. There are also swings made for two, encouraging cuddling with a view of the bay.
Rooftop Cinema Club1212 Lincoln Rd., Sixth Level, Miami Beach
rooftopcinemaclub.comWhat is more romantic than watching a movie under the stars? That's the goal at Rooftop Cinema Club, a way to watch cult classics on Adirondack chairs quite literally on one of Miami Beach's finest rooftops. Watch the sun set over South Beach as you enjoy stunning views of the city's skyline. They also serve food and cocktails for the 21-and-over set if you want to make a night of it.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-250-9133
vizcaya.orgYou may know that Vizcaya is a popular spot in Miami for special events and weddings. But to keep the romance going, stop by the museum and gardens on any other day of the year. James Deering's 1916 winter escape may be best known as a tribute to the Gilded Age, but head to the gardens, nestled between a forest and a native mangrove shore, for a true taste of romance. As you stroll the gardens hand in hand, be sure to take in the views of Biscayne Bay.