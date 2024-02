The 10 Most Romantic Spots in Miami

The Berry Farm 13720 SW 216th St., Miami

786-701-8100

visittheberryfarm.com

click to enlarge Let the sparks fly as you listen to classical tributes to pop music by candlelight. Fever photo

Candlelight Concerts Various locations

feverup.com/en/miami/candlelight

click to enlarge The historic Deering Estate has romance in spades. Deering Estate photo

Deering Estate 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami

305 235-1668

deeringestate.org

click to enlarge Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden makes for the perfect outdoor picnic setting. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

305-667-1651

fairchildgarden.org

Flamingo Gardens 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie

954-473-2955

flamingogardens.org

click to enlarge Get active at Oleta River State Park. Florida State Parks photo

Oleta River State Park 3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

305-919-1846

floridastateparks.org

click to enlarge Patch of Heaven Sanctuary in Redland feels far removed from the urban chaos. Patch of Heaven Sanctuary photo

Patch of Heaven Sanctuary 21900 SW 157th Ave., Miami

786-719-9903

patchofheavensanctuary.org

click to enlarge Pérez Art Museum Miami's waterfront terrace is the perfect romantic setting. Photo by Daniel Azoulay Photography

Pérez Art Museum Miami 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-3000

pamm.org

click to enlarge Cuddle up with your partner as you watch a movie under the stars. Rooftop Cinema Club photo

Rooftop Cinema Club 1212 Lincoln Rd., Sixth Level, Miami Beach

rooftopcinemaclub.com

click to enlarge Vizcaya Museum & Gardens' location along Biscayne Bay makes for the perfect setting. Photo by Robin Hill

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-250-9133

vizcaya.org

Sure, February is a special time of year in South Florida: Romance is in the air, arts festivals are everywhere, and the weather is just right. Restaurants are packed. Heart-shaped balloons and pink and red are seemingly in each place you look. Cards, chocolates, and flowers are sold at a markup, and showing your love is pretty much mandatory.No one doubts that celebrating love is important, but what if you want to celebrate love on a day thatFebruary 14?Love isn't just about Champagne and caviar. Plenty of spots in Miami cater to swoon-inducing vibes 365 days a year, from verdant gardens to candlelight concerts and majestic scenery. Below, see' picks for romantic places in Miami to celebrate your love any day.Chocolate-covered strawberries are a popular choice to spark up some romance — but what if you could pick yours fresh off the vine? At the Berry Farm, it's strawberry season, which means you can quite literally taste the romance. It holds festivals annually, and on weekends, you can immerse yourself in live music, enjoy award-winning barbecue, and even strengthen your selfie muscles at any of its seasonal photo ops.Imagine sitting in a room surrounded by candles, having your favorite music played for you and your better half on a grand piano and string quartet. Sounds romantic, right? At Fever's Candlelight Concerts, you can enjoy tributes to popular music — think Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, and even Bad Bunny — surrounded by the glimmer of flickering candles. The events are held regularly around Miami, with a different act being paid tribute each time.Around the turn of the 20th Century, the Deerings were busy buying beautiful real estate. The Deering Estate, once owned by Charles Deering, is another place of theirs that is on the National Register of Historic Places. While the Deering Estate is also known for its special events and weddings, it's here that you'll also find romantic spots for nature lovers, with its hiking trails and birding spots.What better way to show off your rare love than by exploring extensive collections of rare tropical plants? Explore 83 acres of botanic gardens at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. For something really magical, visit its "Wings of the Tropics" exhibit — which features exotic butterflies from Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia flying freely in a 25,000-square-foot conservatory.Don't let the name fool you — Flamingo Gardens is more than what its name might suggest. It also features botanical gardens, a museum, and an Everglades wildlife sanctuary complete with an aviary, black bears, panthers, bobcats, and, you guessed it, flamingos. Its 60 acres of specialized botanical gardens include some of the largest collections of orchids and cycads in the United States and more than 3,000 rare and exotic plants and trees.Known as Florida's largest urban park, Oleta River State Park has plenty to do for you outdoorsy types. Plan a picnic, go for a hike, or book a sunset kayak tour to experience a different side of nature. If you prefer adventure with your romance, you can also rent a canoe, paddleboard, or mountain bike with your loved one to explore the 1,043 acres of wildlife and wilderness.If you want to tap into mindful romance, there's no better place than Patch of Heaven Sanctuary. Located in Redland, this immersive sensory experience is designed to reduce anxiety and increase calm. According to the sanctuary, it's "backed by science, based in nature," and it really makes an effort to put mental health and mindfulness at the forefront here. The 20-acre nature preserve features the world's first "Mindful Pocket Park," encouraging you to pay attention to your senses.Nothing sparks romantic interest quite like a visit to the museum — and PAMM has romance in spades. It offers plenty in the way of curious conversations as you walk around its gallery space. Its waterfront terrace also provides some of the most spectacular views of Biscayne Bay, making it an ideal spot for an impromptu picnic. There are also swings made for two, encouraging cuddling with a view of the bay.What is more romantic than watching a movie under the stars? That's the goal at Rooftop Cinema Club, a way to watch cult classics on Adirondack chairs quite literally on one of Miami Beach's finest rooftops. Watch the sun set over South Beach as you enjoy stunning views of the city's skyline. They also serve food and cocktails for the 21-and-over set if you want to make a night of it.You may know that Vizcaya is a popular spot in Miami for special events and weddings. But to keep the romance going, stop by the museum and gardens on any other day of the year. James Deering's 1916 winter escape may be best known as a tribute to the Gilded Age, but head to the gardens, nestled between a forest and a native mangrove shore, for a true taste of romance. As you stroll the gardens hand in hand, be sure to take in the views of Biscayne Bay.