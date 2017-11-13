Taylor Swift Will Bring Her Reputation Tour to Hard Rock Stadium August 18

Taylor Swift is having a busy month. She released her album Reputation last week, hot off the heels of its lead single, a love letter to Right Said Fred, "Look What You Made Me Do." She performed on SNL Saturday night. She's also made the time to sue a blogger who pointed out that Nazis are among her biggest fans.

Now she's going on tour, bringing the new Taylor — the old one is dead, you know — to South Florida next summer.

Taylor Swift's tour Reputation will make a stop at Hard Rock Stadium August 18, 2018, right in the middle of a tour that's scheduled to kick off outside Phoenix in May. She'll perform in Tampa four days earlier, on August 14, at Raymond James Stadium.

For better or worse, Swift has inspired strong reactions throughout her career. Ever since she rocketed to fame with her second studio album, Fearless, a legion of superfans, many of them teens and young women, have obsessed over her, idolizing her music, her appearance, her relationships, and their seemingly inevitable heartbreak. Swift, along with her posse of starlets that includes Karli Kloss and Cara Delevingne, pretty much invented #squadgoals. She promoted a girl-positive brand of feminism that felt like a breath of fresh air to girls too often coached to look at their peers as competition instead of friends.

But if Swift didn't inspire devoted fandom in you, she probably inspired the opposite. Hating on Taylor Swift has long been an easy punch line, often landing with a side of sexism: She's too whiny, she's dated too many men, her music is just for girls.

In recent years, however, critics of Swift have voiced more substantial complaints: that the imagery in 1984's "Shake It Off" video was racist, for example, and more recently, that she hasn't spoken publicly against the so-called alt-right movement that's begun to rival teen girls as her most ardent fans.

It all makes this moment feel like a crucial one in Swift's career. Taylor superfans tend to stay loyal to their queen. But teen girls are also politically outspoken, especially in recent years. Will the Reputation tour draw the same sell-out audiences as her previous shows? And if so, who will be at Hard Rock Stadium August 18 — feminist young women, Nazi supporters, or a dangerous combination of both?

Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour dates are as follows:



May 8 – Glendale, Arizona, at University of Phoenix Stadium



May 12 – Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium



May 19 – Pasadena, California, at Rose Bowl



May 22 – Seattle, Washington, at CenturyLink Field



May 25 – Denver, Colorado, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High



June 2 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field



June 30 – Louisville, Kentucky, at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium



July 7 – Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio Stadium



July 10 – Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field



July 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field



July 17 – Cleveland, Ohio, at First Energy Stadium



July 21 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium



July 28 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium



August 4 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre



August 7 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Heinz Field



August 11 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium



August 14 – Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium



August 18 – Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium



August 25 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium



August 28 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field



September 1 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium



September 8 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Arrowhead Stadium



September 15 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium



September 18 – St. Louis, Missouri, at the Dome at America’s Center



September 22 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome



September 29 – Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium



October 6 – Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium



Tickets go on sale to the general public December 13. Fans can purchase tickets in advance of the public in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. You can register for that service through November 28 at taylorswift.com.

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. August 18, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets on sale December 13 via ticketmaster.com.

