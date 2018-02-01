More Women at Rolling Loud's 2018 Music Festival

Last year’s Rolling Loud music festival didn't include enough female artists, and it pissed people off. In 2017, downtown's Bayfront Park hosted the most hyped beast festival Miami has had to date. It included hip-hop staples Future, Migos, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and others but failed to acknowledge the women in hip-hop who have made strides in the male-dominated industry.

Of the 54 artists booked last year, only three were women: Teenear, Polly A, and Dreezy. The year before? Two: Leaf and Rene Brown. These artists weren’t given the best time slots, which made it difficult for them to gain new fans or even perform in front of old ones. Teenear performed at 1 p.m. Sunday, the last day of the festival, while many of her fans were still at church. Why doesn’t Rolling Loud support women? "The Rolling Loud audience is primarily male," cofounder Tariq Cherif said in an interview last year. "Honestly, it’s not that we don’t want to put women on the stage; it’s mostly what people want to see."