At Trap Circus, Cardi B Was Queen of a Chaotic Carnival

If there is any hope in the weird world of trap music, it lies in the women.

That’s the takeaway from this year’s Trap Circus festival, which took over the RC Cola Plant space on the eve before Thanksgiving. Reflecting the sexism of the music industry at large, most festivals tend to skimp on putting up female talent, and the problem is usually exacerbated in hip-hop thanks to the culture’s persistent misogyny.

Yet the organizers of Trap Circus made it a point to form a lineup that contains, at least, some women artists, and what a difference it made. Within a monotonous desert of male rappers — most inexperienced, all lacking in charisma, all rapping on the same themes of drugs, money, and pointless excess that hip-hop can’t get away from – the two most prominent female performers were oases of creativity and freshness. Part of their appeal is that they’re women, it’s true, but it was their ability as performers that truly set them apart — and, possibly, the fact that they’re both from the Bronx.

Effortlessly blending hard-edged urban trap with island vibes, the Jamaican-American singer Hoodcelebrityy took the stage shortly before nightfall. Moving her body and performing acrobatic splits onstage, her music successfully shook the crowd out of a prolonged state of lethargy; the audience began forming dance circles to dutty wine to the riddims. She performed not just party music, but finished with a song called “Walking Trophy,” a self-esteem anthem that told the young women in the audience that they were just as pretty in real life as they were on Instagram.

Of course, that energy was nothing compared to the uproar caused by Cardi B, the true headliner of the day. Lesser rappers might coast when coming off a hit as big as “Bodak Yellow,” but the proud Dominicana refused to phone in her set, swaggering around the stage with aplomb and issuing brassy banter.

“You know I really need to stop promoting violence,” she said after performing “Foreva,” in which the lyric “Ran down on that bitch twice” is featured prominently. “A lot has happened to me.”

It struck me while watching her that Cardi isn’t only a rapper, but a true performer, blending the theatrical into her performances in ways that other rappers, hiding behind their reserved, emotionally distant stage personas, would be too timid to attempt. She tells jokes, she does silly impressions, and she unapologetically boasts of her own success with a cartoonish “I rule, you drool” self-righteousness. She has the personality of Frank Reynolds, the Danny DeVito character from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, in the body of Jennifer Lopez, and I am officially stanning her now.

“People ask me like, 'When are you gonna stop performing 'Bodak Yellow?''" she says, mocking her fair-weather fans. “When they stop paying me for it, bitch!”

It was an appropriate climax for the festival, which was not simply a circus in name. The organizers made Trap Circus into a true carnival, with rides, games, a Ferris wheel, and even stilt walkers and fire-twirlers. It was perhaps too much of a perfect storm: the already-shady vibe of a South Florida rap show — men walk around in cut-rate streetwear, women mostly wear booty shorts and skimpy tops, and everybody seems to have tattoos they didn’t really put a lot of thought into — coupled with that of a fun fair gave the proceedings an undercurrent of danger and an additional layer of griminess.

That’s not necessarily a knock, however. One could even say that earthiness is essential to the character of South Florida rap. Less essential, however, were the unannounced set times and long gaps between performers filled with DJs playing Today’s Top Hip-Hop Hits™. Sets were usually no longer than five songs, which made some perilously short and others feel dragged out. So, if there are any key takeaways from this first edition of Trap Circus, it’s these: keep the danger, lose the short sets, and hire even more women.

