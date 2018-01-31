Rolling Loud Moves to Hard Rock Stadium, Announces 2018 Lineup

After a controversial yet successful third edition at Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud announced today that this year's festival would be moving to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, far from the NIMBYs who have taken up residence in the über-expensive condos along the downtown Miami stretch of Biscayne Boulevard.

Last year's show also seemed like it wouldn't happened after it moved from Wynwood to downtown, after residents cried foul, saying they already have to put up with disruption from another major music festival, Ultra. Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, who oversees the Bayfront Park Management Trust, claimed he wasn't informed that 40,000 would be attending the three-day event. Despite the political posturing, Rolling Loud was allowed to move forward, but the kerfuffle led to the resignation of park director Timothy Schmand.