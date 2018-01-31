Rolling Loud Moves to Hard Rock Stadium, Announces 2018 Lineup

After a controversial yet successful third edition at Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud announced today that this year's festival would be moving to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, far from the NIMBYs who have taken up residence in the über-expensive condos along the downtown Miami stretch of Biscayne Boulevard.
Last year's show also seemed like it wouldn't happened after it moved from Wynwood to downtown, after residents cried foul, saying they already have to put up with disruption from another major music festival, Ultra. Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, who oversees the Bayfront Park Management Trust, claimed he wasn't informed that 40,000 would be attending the three-day event. Despite the political posturing, Rolling Loud was allowed to move forward, but the kerfuffle led to the resignation of park director Timothy Schmand.
Hard Rock Stadium seems like a good choice for the festival, since the sprawling sports venue is far from any major residential areas.
Despite the obstacles the festival has faced in Miami, Rolling Loud still managed to debut two new editions in San Bernardino and Mountain View, California, last year. Seeing the festival grow quickly from its first edition in Wynwood, which had plenty of hiccups, to a coast-to-coast brand is nothing short of amazing.
If the news of the move isn't enough, the festival also has announced its full lineup. This year's headliners include J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Future, while N.E.R.D., Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, and Post Malone can also be found on the fully stacked bill.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m., and the festival will also provide payment plans.
Here's the full Rolling Loud 2018 lineup:
Friday, May 11
- J. Cole
- Lil Uzi Vert
- N.E.R.D.
- Young Thug
- Tory Lanez
- Russ
- The Diplomats
- A$AP Ferg
- Playboi Carti
- Young Dolph
- Curren$y
- Jaden Smith
- Big K.R.I.T.
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Juvenile
- Drezzy
- Smino
- Bas
- Casanova
- Cozz
- Night Lovell
- Yung Simmie
- Rico Nasty
- King Combs
- Killy
- Craig Xen
- Kid Trunks
Saturday, May 12
- Travis Scott
- Migos
- Wiz Khalifa
- Cardi B
- Gucci Mane
- Kevin Gates
- Lil Pump
- Nav
- Metro Boomin
- Fetty Wap
- Trippie Redd
- Chief Keef
- Rich the Kid
- Belly
- Lil Xan
- Trick Daddy & Trina
- Famous Dex
- Lil Skies
- Smokepurpp
- Wifisfuneral
- J.I.D
- Princess Nokia
- Maxo Kream
- Lil Baby
- Sahbabii
- Preme
- Hoodrich Pablo Juan
- Yung Bans
- Molly Brazy
- Cuban Doll
- Smooky Margielaa
- Omen
- Chxpo
- Ball Greezy
- Cornerboy P
- Jack Harlow
- Larry League
- Marty Grimes
- Swaghollywood
- Big Baby Scumbag
- Danny Towers
- Woop
- Bri Steves
- Johnny Oz
- Vocaine
Sunday, May 13
- Future
- Post Malone
- Lil Wayne
- 21 Savage
- Rick Ross
- Juicy J
- Lil Yachty
- Action Bronson
- Roy Wood$
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- Machine Gun Kelly
- $uicideboy$
- Pouya
- Ugly God
- YBN Nahmir
- Fat Nick
- Cupcakke
- Yung Lean
- Yung Pinch
- SOB X RBE
- Gunna
- Injury Reserve
- Earthgang
- Robb Bank$
- Don Trip & Starlito
- Skooly
- Shorelines Mafia
- Saweetie
- Blocboy JB
- 03 Greedo
- Bali Baby
- Kodie Shane
- IndigoChildRick
- Wolftyla
- Tyla Yaweh
- Cassow
- Lil Gnar
- Cuz Lightyear
- 1wayfrank
- Thutmose
- Famous Kid Brick
- Cmula
- E Money One 11
Rolling Loud 2018. Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 13, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. via rollingloud.com.
