Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Nick Murphy and Mount Kimbie at Magic City Studios

Murphy is sure to be a standout this week. Photo by Philistine DSGN

The chic, sprawling extravaganza that is Art Basel is set to consume the city this week and we have you fully covered with everything you need to know, including a handy map, gallery guides, and numerous party guides.

The events are endless, the gallery options impressive, and the musical acts scheduled to perform this week at various locations across Miami are frankly mind-boggling: Madonna, Skrillex, Calvin Harris, James Blake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and oh so many more.

However, for those seeking a show that’s perhaps a bit more low-key (and affordable, unlike Madonna’s “intimate” concert which is reportedly going for $5,000 a pop) may we suggest Nick Murphy alongside Mount Kimbie at Magic City Studios this Saturday. Murphy — better known by his recently abandoned stage name, Chet Faker — dropped a new track earlier this month after dropping his former moniker in September. In explaining his decision to go by his birth name, the electro-R&B crooner said on Facebook that, "A lot of you are probably wondering why the fuck I changed my name. Me too, sometimes.” He went on to conclude, “The only important thing is that it feels new and inspired to me, and I'd like to think that's all that matters to you as well.”

Regardless of his decision, an “inspired” live show by Murphy has never been an issue. For example, one of his last visits to Miami was for III Points in 2014 and that was a stunningly gorgeous set. This week he'll be back as part of the III Points Art Basel concert series and this time, surrounded by miles of art in an even more intimate setting, Murphy — or whatever the hell you want to call him — is sure to stun.

III Points presents Nick Murphy and Mount Kimbie. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.