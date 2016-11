Art Basel Miami Beach 2016 and Satellite Fairs Guide

Illustrated by Kevin Cannon

Art Basel is almost upon us. However, if you think the art hubbub stays contained to the Miami Beach Convention Center, you couldn't be more wrong.

In addition to the prestigious Swiss import, Miami and Miami Beach will host over 20 satellite fairs including stalwart like Art Miami, Design Miami, Scope, Pulse, and NADA to more up-and-coming offerings like Superfine!, Satellite, and Prizm. There are even two new fairs — Conception and Art Concept — making their debut this year.

So find some sensible walking shoes and a good tote bag, because next week is basically art walk on steroids.

Miami Beach

1. Art Basel Miami Beach

December 1-4. Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. $50-$115; artbasel.com.

2. Aqua Art Miami

November 30 - December 4. Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. $20-$90; aquaartmiami.com.

3. Design Miami

November 30 - December 4. Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, Miami Beach. $25; designmiami.com.

4. Fridge Art Fair

November 27 - December 4. The Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Free-$10; fridgeartfair.com.

5. Ink Miami

November 30 - December 4. 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Free; inkartfair.com.

6. Miami Project

December 1-4. 6625 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. $20-$50; miami-project.com.

7. Satellite

December 1-4. The Parisian Hotel, 1501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. $10; satellite-show.com.

8. NADA Art Fair Miami Beach

December 1-4. Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. $20-$40; newartdealers.org.

9. Pulse Miami Beach

December 1-4. Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. $25-$40; pulse-art.com.

10. Scope Miami Beach

November 29 - December 4. Scope Pavilion, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. $35-$100; scope-art.com.

11. Untitled Art Fair

November 30 - December 4. Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach. $30, $20 for Miami Beach residents; art-untitled.com.

12. X Contemporary

November 30 - December 4. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. $20; x-contemporary.com.

Photo by Ian Witlen

Midtown/Wynwood

13. Art Miami

November 29 - December 4. 3101 NE First Ave., Miami. $45-$250; art-miami.com.

14. ArtSpot Miami

November 30 - December 4. 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami. $20-$50; artspotmiami.com.

15. Context

November 29 - December 4. 118 NE 34th St., Miami. $45-$250; contextartmiami.com.

16. Pinta Miami

November 30 - December 4. Mana Wynwood, 2217 NE Fifth Ave., Miami. Free; pintamiami.com.

17. Red Dot Miami

November 30 - December 4. 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami. $25-$85; reddotartfair.com.

18. Spectrum Miami

November 30 - December 4. 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami. $25-$85; spectrum-miami.com.

19. Superfine! The Fairest Fair

December 1-4. 56 NE 29th St., Miami. $7.77-$33.33; superfine.world.

20. Conception Art Fair

December 1-4. 31 NW 23rd St., Miami. $20-$30; conceptionartfair.com.

Downtown/Brickell

21. Miami River Art Fair

December 1-6. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Free (TK); miamiriverartfair.com.

22. Art Concept

November 30 - December 4. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. $30-$30; nextlevelfairs.com/concept.

Little River

23. Prizm Art Fair

November 29 - December 11. 7230 NW Miami Ct., Miami. $15-$50; prizmartfair.com.

Overtown

24. Art Africa Miami

December 1-3, Historic Clyde Killens Hall, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami. Free. artafricamiamifair.com.