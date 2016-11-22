Art Basel Miami Beach 2016: Your Miami Art Week Gallery Guide

Barrett Barrera Projects

Want to see the best art in town for Basel this year? Get ready to log some miles. Local galleries are bringing their A-game for Miami Art Week, and now that most of them have been priced out of Wynwood, you'll have to do some traveling if you want to hit all the top spots. But it'll be worth it for the fashion designs of Alexander McQueen, the tarot card collages of Autumn Casey, and more than 40 artists' makeovers of President Barack Obama. Here's your Art Week guide to Miami galleries.

Barrett Barrera Projects

"A Queen Within": Rare works by Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Comme de Garçons, and other European fashion designers in an exhibit that aims to explore femininity.

December 1-5 at Artseen, 2215 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit barretbarrera.com.

Courtesy of BFI

BFI

"South Bleach": The first solo art exhibition of Miami's Jorge Elbrecht runs alongside a multimedia installation by L.A. sculptor Max Hooper Schneider. It all goes down at the Colony Theatre, where the band Coral Cross will perform as part of the exhibit.

10 p.m. December 3 at 1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach. Admission is free. RSVP at Eventbrite.

EXPAND Artwork copyright Louis Delsarte, Felandus Thames, Charly Parker, Kadir Nelson, Tatyana Fazleizadeh, Shirley Woodson

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex

"Visions of Our 44th President Barack Obama": This traveling exhibit features realistic, life-size busts of Obama, all designed, painted, and/or embellished by 44 contemporary African-American artists from across the country.

December 1-February 28, 2017, at 819 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission costs $20, with discounts for seniors and students, and is free for Black Archives members, active U.S. military, and children 6 or younger. Visit bahlt.org.

EXPAND Raoul Sentenat

Bridge Red Studios

"The Scene: Raoul Sentenat": Sentenat's photos recall the arts scene of the late '80s and early '90s on Lincoln Road and other areas of South Beach.

Through January 8, 2017, at 12425 NE 13th Ave, #3, North Miami. The studios are open Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to noon; visits other times are by appointment. Call 305-978-4826.

EXPAND Mark Bradford Courtesy of de la Cruz

De la Cruz Collection

"Progressive Praxis": The works in de la Cruz's 2017 show "mirror contemporary culture while allowing an open-ended conversation of various interpretations and possibilities." Artists include Hernan Bas, Martin Creed, and Alex Hubbard.

Through November 2017 at 23 NE 41st St., Miami. Admission is free. Visit delacruzcollection.org.

Locust Projects

The Comet and the Glacier and Save Your Selves: Pittsburgh-based artist Alexis Gideon debuts an immersive installation combining sculpture, animation, video, and live performance, while Miami trio Huffer Collective's 15-foot-tall shrine to Miami, stacked with personal mementos and found detritus, towers in the back gallery.

Through January 21 at 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit locustprojects.org.

Mindy Solomon

"The Flaunting of Youth": Chicano brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre present a show full of lenticular printing, which gives a 3D aspect to printed images, adding depth and ever-changing perspective to the works.

November 28-January 14, 2017, at 8397 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit mindysolomon.com.

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse

Steigend Steigend Sinke Niede: The large-scale installation by Anselm Kiefer uses materials salvaged from the Rue des Archives to create a warlike landscape of broken asphalt and metal.

November 28-December 3 at 591 NW 27th St., Miami. Admission costs $10. Visit margulieswarehouse.com.

Gary Nader

"The Crossing Point" and "Wifredo Lam: Blurring Boundaries": Award-winning photographer Rena Effendi captures the experience of Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan refugees in the Middle East, while a collection of masterworks by celebrated Cuban artist Wilfredo Lam will be on display.

November 29-December 15 at 62 NE 27th St., Miami. Admission is free. Visit radclifferefugeesexhibit.com.

National YoungArts Campus

"When We Were Young" and "Roots": Works from the JPMorgan Chase Art Collection, with new pieces by YoungArts alumni, take over the YoungArts gallery, while José Parlá creates an installation in the Jewel Box.

"When We Were Young" runs November 29-December 4. "Roots" runs November 29-December 15. Admission is free. Visit youngarts.org/miami-art-week.

EXPAND Awol Erizku/Courtesy of Nina Johnson

Nina Johnson

"I Was Going to Call It Your Name but You Didn't Let Me": Using a fake hand he appropriated from an L.A. nail salon, Bronx-born artist Awol Erizku's pop art exhibit tells the tale of a bad breakup.

Through January 14, 2017, at 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit gallerydiet.com.

Autumn Casey/Courtesy Primary Projects

Primary Projects

"Balancing Infinity, While Hanging Upside Down. Watching Lovers Fall From Grace, Underneath the Ground": Autumn Casey returns to Miami with a series of 78 collages, each based on a different card of the tarot, and a selection of sculptures crafted from found objects and personal possessions.

Through January 21, 2017, at 15 NE 39th St., Miami. Admission is free. Visit primaryprojectspace.com.

EXPAND Photo by Ermics / courtesy Rene Gonzalez Architect

RGA Rocket

"RGA Rocket": The newly launched platform of Rene Gonzalez Architect (RGA) features jewelry and furnishings by young European designers at the Prairie Residence.

November 30-December 4 at 2038 Prairie Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free. Visit renegonzalezarchitect.com

EXPAND Frank Benson/Courtesy of Rubell Family Collection

Rubell Family Collection

"High Anxiety" and "New Shamans/Novo Xamãs": The works of U.S. artists in "High Anxiety" address political and social discord, while "New Shamans" features Brazilian video art.

On view through August 27, 2017, at 95 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission costs $10. Visit rfc.museum.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dvir Gallery

Spinello Projects

"Transitions #3": Israeli artist Naama Tsabar's solo show lets visitors create "sound sculpture" by playing the works like instruments, plucking strings, manipulating microphone outputs, and so on.

November 28-December 4 at 7221 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit spinelloprojects.com.

