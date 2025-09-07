 Review: Garbage Brought Their Final Headline Tour to South Florida | Miami New Times
Review: Garbage Brought their Final North American Headline Tour to South Florida

The rock band behind hits like "Stupid Girl" and "Queer" performed at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater.
September 7, 2025
Image: Picture of Garbage's singer Shirley Manson singing on stage.
Garbage performed their last headline show in South Florida at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
Garbage has never been a band to play it safe. Since releasing their self-titled debut in 1995, Scottish singer Shirley Manson and band members Duke Erikson, Butch Vig, and Steve Marker have carved out a space of their own, where an alternative edge is coated with pop hooks, and where vulnerability is something they are not afraid of.

Nearly three decades later, the band still commands a room with the same swagger that made Version 2.0 a global phenomenon, but with the added gravity of time, experience, and, as Manson herself reminded the South Florida crowd at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Friday night, an awareness of finality.
click to enlarge A band performing at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater at night.
Garbage's show at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater was the third stop of their Happy Endings tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
The name of the tour that kicked off last Wednesday in Orlando is self-explanatory: Happy Endings Tour. It was advertised as the last North American headlining run and their first one in seven years. Manson confirmed to the fans while on stage that the decision was made "because it's too complicated for several reasons."
click to enlarge A drummer playing on stage under red lights.
Drummer Butch Vig.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
Garbage took the stage at 8:32 p.m., opening with the slow-burning defiance of "There's No Future in Optimism" from their new album Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, released earlier this year. The setlist threaded new material with staples from across their discography, hitting fan favorites such as "I Think I'm Paranoid," "Vow," and the euphoric rush of "Push It." And less popular gems like "The Trick Is to Keep Breathing" and "Hammering in My Head."
click to enlarge Picture of a singer on stage holding a microphone under red lights.
Garbage took the stage at 8:32 p.m.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
In between songs, Manson praised Florida, mentioning we have "the best sunsets." Garbage has indeed performed in the region several times, including a 2017 tour stop with Blondie at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Her local ties run deeper still: Manson has previously supported Miami Girls Rock Camp, underscoring Garbage's ongoing commitment to causes beyond music.
Picture of Shirley Manson with her eyes closed and holding a microphone.
In between songs, Manson praised Florida, mentioning we have "the best sunsets."
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
The encore distilled the essence of Garbage's legacy into two anthems: the ironic nihilism of "Only Happy When It Rains" and the playful "Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)." By then, the crowd was drenched in nostalgia but also grateful.
click to enlarge A guitar player performing on stage.
Duke Erikson kept the melodies alive.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
Although this might be the last time we see Garbage as a headliner in the local stages, we do hope we still get to enjoy their presence one way or the other. Who knows... maybe Manson will get a house by the beach to keep enjoying beautiful sunsets.
click to enlarge Two mean wearing black posing for the camera.
Fashion designer Dope Tavio attended the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto

A young woman with pink hair and a labubu
Fans at the Garbage show brought their Labubus.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
Setlist

"There's No Future in Optimism"
"Hold"
"Empty"
"I Think I'm Paranoid"
"Vow"
"Run Baby Run"
"The Trick Is to Keep Breathing"
"Not My Idea"
"Hammering in My Head"
"Wolves"
"Parade"
"No Gods No Masters"
"#1 Crush"
"Even Though Our Love Is Doomed"
"Chinese Fire Horse"
"When I Grow Up"
"Push It"
"Why Do You Love Me"
"The Day That I Met God"

Encore:
"Only Happy When It Rains"
"Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)"
Image: Flor Franceschetti
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Instagram
