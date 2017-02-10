menu

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend


Friday, February 10, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Amadeus McCaskill
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday

Spoken Word Exchange, Leeds Meets Miami at Historic Hampton House: The SpokenWord Exchange aims to facilitate compassion and understanding between the United States and other cultures through the use of poetry and performance — a mission that feels urgent and necessary now more than ever.
GroundUp Music Festival at North Beach Bandshell: The music industry can seem like a pretty disillusioned place. Watch enough musicians' bio flicks and you'll get the idea: Heartfelt artist meets big-time record label to reach momentous success, only to be thwarted, cheated, or otherwise bullied by merciless record execs. GroundUp — the label started by Snarky Puppy — is looking to change that dynamic and generally foster an artist community of mutual support and growth.
Valentine's Music Festival at James L. Knight Center: Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Avant, and El DeBarge are all in town to show you how it's done at the Valentine's Music Festival. There's no documentation about how many calories this music burns, but we're guessing it's more than eight digits. A workout requires a good warmup, so please leave it to the professionals.

Saturday

Cupid's Undie Run at Mana Wynwood: Afraid nobody will see you stripped down this Valentine's Day weekend? Try again, sweetie: Cupid's Undie Run is in town. Bust out the bustier for this "mile-ish fun-run" to raise funds for research into neurofibromatosis (nervous-system tumors that typically form during childhood) through the Children's Tumor Foundation.
Valentine's Viva Paris International Show at Flamingo Theater Bar: The seductive, glam, and amusing performance will be accompanied by a meal if you'd like. There will be showgirls, can-can dancers, comedic routines, and, yes, burlesque. So take your girl to Brickell to set a sexy, fun tone for the rest of the evening. 

Street Art for Mankind at Street Art for Mankind: Street Art for Mankind is creating an opportunity to do something about child slavery through a ten-day exhibition to raise awareness and funds for the rescue and rehabilitation of exploited children. The event's focal point will be an "exquisite corpse" — a surrealist game in which an artist must build on what a previous one has done without being able to see it — made on 20-to-40-foot containers assembled across 12,000 square feet.
The Wet Spots at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts C enter: At a time when the nation is starkly divided, perhaps the only thing that can bridge that schism is filthy humor. Enter the Wet Spots, a comedic singing duo that will appeal to the lewd side of your Trump-loving uncle and Obama-missing aunt.
Miami Footgolf Tournament at Greynolds Golf Course: Footgolf — a game in which teams kick soccer balls into large holes on a golf course — is coming to Greynolds. Teams of four will compete for prizes based on best score, longest drive, and best team theme. Uncommitted players will be formed into teams of their own.

Sunday

Allapattah Is for Lovers Bike Tour at Dade Heritage Trust: The Dade Heritage Trust has taken on the big task of educating the city about itself, and this Valentine's Day weekend, it'll host the Allapattah Is for Lovers Bike Tour. Your journey will begin with a short trip from the Brickell Metrorail station to the Allapattah station for an exploration of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods — one whose name is Seminole for "alligator."

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
