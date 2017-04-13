Quick, Somebody Saaave Miami From Estrella Insurance's Sexist Ads!

EXPAND via @dandandansa/Twitter

“Miami is an ass town.”

Years ago, an American expat in Miami used that phrase to point out what yours truly, a first-generation Cuban-American Miami native, didn’t see with her own eyes. Que se se habrá creído el gringo comemierda este? I thought he was full of shit.

But he was right. And Estrella Insurance's ongoing sexist ad campaign is the latest in a long line of proof.

For years, the company has wallpapered this town in advertisements trading on commodifying women's bodies. In 2014, Estrella Insurance showed a woman’s legs from the thighs down, knees clamped together with shorts at her ankle. The English-language copy reads: “No one drops them like we do” and “No one goes lower than us.” Panty-dropping, get it? The awkward pose of the legs suggests that the model was surprised, embarrassed, or worse by getting pantsed; it's certainly not the confident stance of a woman proud to drop trou for low, low insurance rates. Ad Rants describes the racy ad as “a joke about as old as a bunch of fourth grade boys telling a silly fart joke in the bathroom in 1972.”

But Estrella didn't stop there. Recently, the company released an ad in which a female named La Platica (“Money”) wears a tight, short green dress and is bound to a chair yelling “Saaave Me.” The model is bombshell starlet Jennifer La Mai, whose claim to fame is working with radio show hosts Los Pichy Boys, a popular comedy duo known for its video spoofs who is also associated with Estrella Insurance.

(It’s not clear if Los Pichy Boys produced this campaign. Estrella Insurance reacted on Facebook but did not offer comment for this story. Los Pichy Boys did not respond to a request for comment.)

The bilingual, mass media campaign is ubiquitous in Miami, hitting television, bus stops, bus wraps, print and social media. The bus wrap, which set Miami afire on Twitter, shows a full-lipped, adolescent-looking La Platica sans ropes, evoking a child prostitute con bemba. In the TV spot, she looks barely legal and taunts the viewer with sexually suggestive talk about saving money while tied up in a basement.

"You know that once I'm in your hands, I let you do anything you want," she promises.

“Sex sells” is nothing new in advertising. And in Miami, “sex sells” comes in the form of ass.

While American feminists were burning bras in the 1970s, one local agency got slammed by the Miami Metro Commision for its "Miami: See it Like a Native" ad, showing model Gail Kelly from behind, wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and snorkel gear. 2 Live Crew made 1989 a banner year for ass on its controversial As Nasty As They Wanna Be album cover that featured four rumps in butt floss. Today, the 1950s Coppertone Girl, with her cute tooshieon display in the MiMo district, stands in direct competition with un tremendo culo on the Palmetto Expressway, where a Brazilian butt lift ad gives drivers an eyeful of colossal booty nearly spilling over a rectangular billboard like un bistec de palomilla.

Miami’s ass zeitgeist treats a woman like a slab of steak and shapes Estrella Insurance’s ad campaign. It sets Miami back decades in the struggle for women’s equality, and drops its ranking among first world, cosmopolitan cities.

By letting Estrella plaster these ads across the city, Miami sends this message: We may be sunny, but we ain't enlightened. We may have shiny new buildings, but we’re still a bunch of vulgar yahoos. We have world-class cultural institutions, but we still condone the behavior of pussy-grabbing boys exchanging locker room banter.

What's worse, this kind of public advertising sugar coats the painful reality of sex slavery in Miami-Dade. If you’re a woman and you’ve peed in a county bathroom, you’ve seen public awareness notices about human trafficking. Department of Children and Families can tell you more.

What was Estrella Insurance thinking? The sex trade is a crime against humanity. The kidnapping industry in Latin America is part of the culture of desperation, violence, corruption and fear many of Miami’s immigrants, both rich and poor, are fleeing. And the age-old, offensive trope of woman as currency is all too real in rape culture across the world. La Platica may look sexy, but the context is barbaric.

So apparently @EstrellaInsure thinks it's ok to use human sex trafficking as a tool for publicity, disgusting pic.twitter.com/GO8mBuKsxr — Claudia (@claudiapicapica) April 3, 2017

The campaign also begs the question: WTF was Miami-Dade Public Transit thinking? The department has made praiseworthy efforts to add culture to Miamians' commutes, working with groups like The New Tropic and O, Miami to display poetry and art on its rides. But Estrella's ads undermine those efforts, eclipsing them with a larger-than-life and in-your-face image of a woman tied to a chair against her will.

According to a statement from Alice Bravo, Miami-Dade’s Transit Director, the government agency has little control over what’s plastered on their, um, assets:

"The provider of the advertising solicits and receives advertising from a wide array of products and services that are often linked to large-scale multimedia advertising campaigns, reaching beyond solely bus advertising. Given the nature of these multimedia campaigns, it is difficult for Miami-Dade Transit to modify advertising content.”

That’s why “ass” is in your face, folks.

You might think jaded Miamians would passively accept this as another “only in Miami” moment. But you'd be wrong. Many have reacted viscerally, cringing at the image of La Platica. And it’s no wonder.

The submissive floozy with fake tits and ass who needs rescuing, that vulgar chusmona who wears crop tops and stripper heels to Publix, plays into a deeply ingrained legacy of Latino misogyny. She’s the butt of jokes who skirts the thin line between stereotype and reality. She’s the object of the male gaze, perpetuating the idea of woman as a sexualized, submissive object ready to be rescued by a man who, at best, is un pinguo who thinks he’s a baller. And she has Latinas like myself todas encabronadas, because we don’t play the persecuted maidens of telenovelas who make their sexual availability contingent upon el rescate. We also don’t get jacked-up booty by quacks in Hialeah.

So naturally, Estrella Insurance has gotten its ass whooped with a serious social media backlash. The damsel in distress trope is too real, too ugly, and too close to home in Miami-Dade, where human trafficking underscores an insidious mentality of objectification.

In 1980, Nicolas Estrella established the insurance company to help Miami’s low-income immigrants with their insurance needs. In the years since, it's won awards and grown into a successful business. Estrella now boasts over 100 franchises, but it still serves that very population that is most vulnerable to exploitation. That woman buying car insurance might have an underage daughter getting pimped out at a strip club. She might have crossed the border packed into the back of a dark, sweltering truck with other immigrants to get here.

I wonder if the founder of the company and his son, tycoons with million dollar homes in Miami, would subject their daughters to the same paternalistic double standards that treat women as nothing more than un pedazo de nalga — a piece of ass in a world that takes advantage of desperate children and women, coercing them into captivity with the promise of a better life.

In spite of all this, Estrella Insurance is a household name and trusted brand It's a mom-and-pop immigrant business that grew exponentially over the years — a fine example of the American Dream come true. Using sexist messages and low-brow, sophomoric humor to sell something that everyone needs shows lack of corporate responsibility to the community Estrella Insurance serves.

For now, the company has made an ass out of itself, proving that money doesn’t buy class. Que verguenza. But Estrella Insurance can turn things around — if it would just come up for air out from under that giant Miami ass.

