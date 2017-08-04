Conscious Kids Fest Brings Yoga, Dance, and Good Vibes to Miami Children

The world needs more awakened individuals. Seriously, where's the next Gandhi when you need him? And when it comes to getting enlightened, why not start with the youngest generation? The children are our future, after all. That's what the Conscious Kids Fest is all about.

The higher vibe-event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, at Unity on the Bay, and it'll feature everything from face painting to yoga to healthy eats and a whole array of other activities to get kids connected.

"The idea for the festival came out of a group of 50 people participating in a program called Gratitude Training," co-creator Brandon Evans explains. "As part of the training, we get to create a legacy project. Our goal is to create something that makes a large impact and lives on... We believe it will help raise the vibration and help elevate the consciousness of Miami families."

So how exactly do families elevate their consciousness? At the festival, there'll be opening and closing performances by a variety of practitioners, all coordinated by La Luchi Foundation, an organization that brings mindful programming to schools in fun and entertaining ways.

"When kids enter, they will be given a passport of the seven chakras. Each chakra will be a different station and activity they can participate in," Evans says. "You can expect yoga, dance, music, art, as well face painting, photo booths and more. It will be a truly unique and uplifting experience throughout the day with some upbeat music spun by local DJs."

And 100 percent of proceeds raised will go to Miami Bridge for Youth at Risk, a nonprofit that helps kids in crisis.

"The day after the festival, our 50 person group plus additional volunteers will be going to their emergency shelters and upgrading all areas of life there for the kids, including building a volleyball court, providing them brand new mattresses donated by Tuft & Needle, and instilling more mind, body and spirit programming for the kids," Evans adds.

For food, the fest partnered with Seed Food & Wine Festival to curate eats. There'll be Della's Test Kitchen, vegan and gluten-free cupcakes from Bunnie Cakes, healthy cookies from Courtney's Cookies, cold-pressed juice from Unleash Life, meals from Jerk Machine, and coconut water from Harmless Harvest.

Conscious Kids Fest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, at Unity on the Bay, 411 NE 21st St., Miami; consciouscityguide.com/consciouskidsfest1. Tickets require a minimum donation of $20 for adults in advance, $25 at the door; and $5 for kids.

