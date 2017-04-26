menu

Primary Projects Cofounder and Wynwood Mural Pioneer Chris Oh Dead at 35


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Primary Projects Cofounder and Wynwood Mural Pioneer Chris Oh Dead at 35

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 4 p.m.
By Tim Elfrink
Primary Projects Cofounder and Wynwood Mural Pioneer Chris Oh Dead at 35
via Chris Oh's Facebook
A A

Long before Wynwood became a mecca for selfie-snapping tourists, microbreweries, and international retailers, Chris Oh was there turning blank warehouse walls into art. Oh was a pioneer of Miami's street mural scene. He started Culture Kings, an influential Design District boutique, and cofounded the Primary Projects art gallery.

Oh died this week. He was 35 years old. It's not clear yet how he died.

"He played a seminal role in Miami's mural scene," says Carlos Suarez de Jesus, an artist and New Times contributor who has worked with Primary Projects for years. "He and his partners were doing that long before Tony Goldman or anyone else moved into Wynwood."

Oh's Culture Kings became a go-to spot for exclusive street wear, complete with a sticker-plastered bathroom. Along with fellow artists Cristina Gonzalez, Typoe Gran, and Books Bischof, Oh founded Primary Projects, an artist-centered, interdisciplinary gallery on the edge of midtown and the Design District. (His former partners declined to comment on this story.)

Upcoming Events

Primary Projects routinely presented some of the most-talked about art in Miami, regularly making international headlines during Art Basel with shows like Miru Kim's performance where she spent more than 100 hours naked in a pen with live hogs. 

Friends and colleagues remembered Oh on Facebook as a generous collaborator and a brilliant creative mind.

Primary Projects Cofounder and Wynwood Mural Pioneer Chris Oh Dead at 35
via Facebook
Primary Projects Cofounder and Wynwood Mural Pioneer Chris Oh Dead at 35
via Facebook
Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Primary Projects
More Info
More Info

15 NE 39th St.
Miami, FL 33137

www.primaryprojectspace.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >