Primary Projects Cofounder and Wynwood Mural Pioneer Chris Oh Dead at 35
|
via Chris Oh's Facebook
Long before Wynwood became a mecca for selfie-snapping tourists, microbreweries, and international retailers, Chris Oh was there turning blank warehouse walls into art. Oh was a pioneer of Miami's street mural scene. He started Culture Kings, an influential Design District boutique, and cofounded the Primary Projects art gallery.
Oh died this week. He was 35 years old. It's not clear yet how he died.
"He played a seminal role in Miami's mural scene," says Carlos Suarez de Jesus, an artist and New Times contributor who has worked with Primary Projects for years. "He and his partners were doing that long before Tony Goldman or anyone else moved into Wynwood."
Oh's Culture Kings became a go-to spot for exclusive street wear, complete with a sticker-plastered bathroom. Along with fellow artists Cristina Gonzalez, Typoe Gran, and Books Bischof, Oh founded Primary Projects, an artist-centered, interdisciplinary gallery on the edge of midtown and the Design District. (His former partners declined to comment on this story.)
Primary Projects routinely presented some of the most-talked about art in Miami, regularly making international headlines during Art Basel with shows like Miru Kim's performance where she spent more than 100 hours naked in a pen with live hogs.
Friends and colleagues remembered Oh on Facebook as a generous collaborator and a brilliant creative mind.
|
via Facebook
|
via Facebook
