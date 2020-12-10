Where to Buy Coquito by the Bottle in Miami 2020

'Tis the holiday season — and in Miami, that means celebrating with coquito.

Those who attempt to describe the sweet and boozy drink to the uninitiated sometimes describe it as Puerto Rican eggnog.

The recipe varies from household to household, but traditionally it's made with coconut cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and a healthy dose of rum.

Though no Puerto Rican holiday gathering is complete without a few bottles of the sweet beverage, Miami has adopted coquito as its own, with makers adding flavors like guava, Nutella, and cinnamon to the mix. Others make vegan-friendly versions, while many keep it simple.

Bear in mind while ordering that many Miamians who make coquito are small independent businesses, which is to say: Plan in advance and order early.

The Butcher Shop

Pick up a to-go pouch of coquito that serves two for $14 at this Wynwood pub. 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.

Chefs on the Run

At Chefs on the Run, find a traditional coquito containing cinnamon, nutmeg, clove-spiced rum, and a special liqueur ($20). Chefs also makes peanut butter, cinnamon roll, and even butterbeer flavors ($25 each). Message @chefsontherun on Instagram to claim your bottle for pickup at the restaurant. Orders must be placed in advance. 10 E. Mowry Dr., Homestead; 305-245-0085; chefsontherunhomestead.com.

Coquito King

Coquito King makes 40 different flavors of coquito, including hot cinnamon, eggnog, pumpkin spice, gingersnap, red velvet, and cheesecake. Prices for the traditional flavor start at $20 for a pint and go up to $100 for a gallon jug. Special flavors cost a few bucks more. Call 340-643-3250 to place an order for delivery ($5 fee) in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Coquito Miami 305

Jess Orta wants her coquito to be the "official" coquito of the 305, and in order to back it up, she offers hers in flavors like pastelito de guayaba and cafecito. Those flavors, as well as traditional, are priced at $25 per bottle. Any flavor is available in a vegan version made with coconut milk and almond milk ($35). Orta will deliver from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale for a fee that ranges from $10 to $20). Order at coquitomiami305.com.

Coquito Trigo

This creamy liqueur is made with one-year-old rum from Puerto Rico, sweetened condensed milk, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It's probably the most convenient way to get your hands on some coquito, and for $22 a bottle, it makes a great gift. Available at Total Wine locations in Miami.

Koh-Kee-Toh

This phonetically spelled brand is available in a traditional version as well as and fun flavors such as Nutella, and pumpkin spice. Koh-Kee-Toh also makes a vegan version. Bottles cost $25 for 700 milliliters and $15 for 350 milliliters. Order at kohkeetoh.com; allow 24 to 48 hours for delivery, or pick up in Coral Gable (delivery prices range by address).

Neda's Coquito

Luz Neda makes a traditional coquito that's gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly. Each bottle is custom-made on order and is available for curbside pickup in South Miami (location will be disclosed after you order) or can be delivered throughout Miami-Dade for an additional $5. Order via Instagram @nedascoquito or at nedas_coquito.business.site.

Roho Kitchen

Jorge Montes offers coquito made with dark rum for $25 for a 750-milliliter bottle from Roho Kitchen in Davie. The chef also sells a cranberry limoncello for the same price. Coquito is available until December 30 and keeps in the fridge for about 30 days. While you're at Roho, sign up for a cooking class or purchase one to give as a gift. 8338 W. State Rd. 84, Davie; 954-200-2895; rohokitchen.com.

T’antay

This Little Havana bake shop's coquito infuses rum with Madagascar vanilla beans, cinnamon, coconut milk, and coconut cream for a dairy-free, vegan treat. Bottles cost $15 and are available for pickup at T'antay or delivery. Order online or email tantaymiami@gmail.com. 1900 SW Eighth St., Miami; tantaymiami.com.

Titi's Coquito

This locally made coquito costs $25 for a one-liter bottle, or you can splurge on the Nutella variety for $30. Order via Instagram @titiscoquito or call 305-879-8138 for delivery in Miami-Dade for a small fee.

Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering

Whisk and Coconut Cartel rum have created a collaborative coquito. Available at Whisk, the Whisk Cartel coquito is for sale in to-go flasks for $20. 7382 SW 56th Ave., South Miami; 786-268-8350; whiskgourmet.com.

