Popular Miami Italian Chain Opens First Broward Location

Calling all Broward foodies, Salumeria 104 has just opened its first Broward location in Weston.
The rustic trattoria-style restaurant is now serving its traditional housemade Italian classics in Broward inspired by chef and co-owner Angelo Masarin’s Italian heritage.
The 4,000-square-foot restaurant in Weston is now one of the four locations Salumeria 104 has across Florida, including Midtown Miami, Coral Gables, and Atlantic Beach. Designed to mirror the cozy charm of an Italian home with earthy tones and Italian straw chairs, the dining room accommodates 60 guests along with a 16-seat bar and a private room for 50.
“As soon as guests enter Salumeria 104, they immediately feel a sense of community,” says Masarin. “We’re very excited to expand Salumeria 104 to Weston and bring our Italian passion and culinary expertise to the area. Locals and visitors alike can expect a casual-chic Italian trattoria experience, complete with friendly service, authentic recipes, and consistent quality.”
Main dishes include the classic tagliatelle bolognese, cacio e pepe made with chitarra and tossed tableside in a cheese wheel, the "Spaghetti alla Bottarga," and a variety of wood-fired Italian pizzas. The menu also features a meat and seafood section of dishes like the porchetta, filetto de manzo served with a special Valpolicella red wine sauce and truffle mashed potatoes, and roasted branzino.
Ending the meal on a sweet note, the freshly made tiramisu is a popular choice among guests.
Weston specials include the "Weston Spritz" made with grapefruit and ginger beer, the "Alligator Spritz," an homage to the neighboring Everglades with peach nectar, and the "Weston Martini" with Giffard Lychee liqueur and passion fruit purée.
Like its sister locations, the Weston location will also feature weekly programming such as “Baci & Abbracci” for 50 percent off all bottles of wine on Mondays, $1 oysters on Wednesdays, and happy hour prices Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Salumeria 104 Weston. 1370 Weston Rd., Weston; salumeria104.com; Reservations via opentable.com. Open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.