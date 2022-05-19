Support Us

Vegandale Plant-Based Food and Drink Festival Returns to Miami

May 19, 2022 8:00AM

Vegandale returns to Miami this weekend.
Vegandale returns to Miami this weekend. Photo courtesy of Vegandale
After a three-year hiatus, Vegandale is back in Miami this weekend to kick off its North American tour.

The popular vegan festival, which originated in Toronto, will hit Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Subsequent 2022 tour stops include Chicago, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

This is the second Vegandale experience in Miami. The city was chosen to launch Vegandale’s ’22 tour after the attendance at the previous Vegandale in Miami exceeded the organizer’s projections. (Additionally, Miami, considered a vegan-friendly city, is home to Seed Food & Wine Festival, the nation's first week-long plant-based festival.) Organizers project upward of 10,000 attendees enjoying nearly 100 food and lifestyle vendors.

The plant-based outdoor party will play host to food and drink vendors from across the U.S., including plenty of Miami favorites. Local standouts include the Krazy Vegan, Lucky You Burgers, Dub n’ Grub by Chef Kofi, Vegan Junkie, and Isabel’s Vegan Cuisine. The festival is also a good place to try restaurants from across the nation and around the globe, including Deep Fried Watermelon from the Philippines, Kale My Name from Illinois, and California-based Vegan AF. (A complete list of vendors can be found here.)

“I can’t wait to serve up the people of Miami! This is by far the largest event we’ve ever done and even though it’s overwhelming, I’m not letting fear or anxiety get in the way of our success,” says Buku Vegan founder Jenny Chicoye, who is traveling from Winter Park, Florida for the event.

Vegandale will present interactive art installations that celebrate the cruelty-free lifestyle, as well as vendors selling vegan-friendly merchandise and gifts, including Compassion Co, Tough Vegan, Vegan Members Club, and Wild Earth.

Although the atmosphere is celebratory, the organizers' mission is sobering, and simple. “We live in an era where the exploitation of animals isn’t necessary for society to function,” says Vegandale founder and CEO Hellenic Vincent de Paul. “I believe we have a moral imperative to create a vegan world that sees an end to animal exploitation entirely — today, now.”

Vegandale Food and Drink Festival. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; vegandalefest.com. Tickets are $10 for 3 p.m. entry, $15 for general admission, and $40 for a general admission four-pack via vegandalefest.com/miami/tickets. (Food is not included in the cost of admission.)
JennyLee Molina is a passionate plant-based foodie with a genuine love for the 305. She is a former New Times Best of Miami winner who is all about getting the word out, building community, and writing in threes. Although she lives in Miami, she represents Hialeah.
