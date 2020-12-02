Bunnie Cakes Relocates to Downtown Doral

Bunnie Cakes, the storefront behind Best of Miami’s Best Cupcake 2016 and Best Desserts 2018 , is moving its whimsical bakery to Downtown Doral. Last year, Bunnie Cakes announced the Downtown Doral location was set to open in the summer but construction delays and the pandemic combined to set back the schedule.

The plant-based bakery opened in Wynwood in 2012, and quickly amassed a following of vegans and omnivores alike who couldn't find what they offered anywhere else.

“Some of the best memories of my life happened in that store. My dreams came true in that store,” owner Mariana Cortez tells New Times.

Bunnie Cakes closed its original NE Second Avenue location, along with the adjacent Bunnie Cakes Studio, on November 26. The Downtown Doral location opens today (December 2) at 2 p.m., with a formal, socially distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Cortez, an entrepreneur and mother of five, started Bunnie Cakes after she wasn’t able to find a vegan and gluten-free cake for her two-year-old son’s birthday. She decided to bake one herself by adapting a recipe from her grandmother. As she continued to perfect the recipe, she started selling cakes and cupcakes out of her home kitchen. In the years since, Bunnie Cakes has become a destination for anyone in South Florida in search of vegan, gluten-free, and kosher treats.

Now she's putting down roots in Doral and simultaneously reaching new audiences via a recently launched nationwide-shipping service.

“I’m so thankful for all our customers throughout the years who have supported us and for the new community that has welcomed us in Doral. Relocating our original location was a difficult decision but we are so excited to be in Downtown Doral," she says.