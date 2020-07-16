Uber Grocery Delivery to Launch in Miami

Uber is expanding its seemingly bottomless well of offerings with Uber Grocery, a new app-based service.

In a July 7 release, the ride-sharing company announced it's launching the new service was in select cities in Latin America and Canada, with a U.S. rollout in Miami and Dallas planned for sometime later this month.

The company noted that "over the last six months, it’s become increasingly clear that grocery delivery is not only popular, but often a necessity. We expect to see this trend continue as people across the world look for new ways to save time and stay safe."

The news follows Uber's $2.65 billion acquisition of the food-delivery startup Postmates in an all-stock deal on June 6.

Uber Grocery is a partnership with Cornershop, the Chilean grocery-delivery startup Uber acquired this past October and has already integrated into cities in South America and Canada.

Once you fill your virtual cart and order through Uber, Cornershop will arrange to have the goods gathered and transported to your door.

According to Germaine Alvarez, Cornershop's public relations and communications manager, customers will have access to delivery from supermarkets and specialty stores, including butchers, bakeries, florists, and pet shops.

Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso tells New Times that in Miami, delivery range will coincide with UberEats territory: from South Miami to Fort Lauderdale. “[A]s with other Uber experiences, you’ll be able to track your order every step of the way and request a no-contact experience,” the company promises.

Eats Pass and Uber Pass members in Miami and Dallas will receive free grocery delivery on orders over $30. Delivery fees and a list of available products have not been released.

According to Uber, the launch comes after a 197 percent rise in orders for deliveries from grocery and convenience stores through its platform since March. The company says it partnered with more than 9,500 merchants to deliver groceries across 35 countries on Uber Eats in order to meet demand.