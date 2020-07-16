 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Uber Grocery Delivery to Launch in MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy of Uber Eats

Uber Grocery Delivery to Launch in Miami

Juliana Accioly | July 16, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Uber is expanding its seemingly bottomless well of offerings with Uber Grocery, a new app-based service.

In a July 7 release, the ride-sharing company announced it's launching the new service was in select cities in Latin America and Canada, with a U.S. rollout in Miami and Dallas planned for sometime later this month.

The company noted that "over the last six months, it’s become increasingly clear that grocery delivery is not only popular, but often a necessity. We expect to see this trend continue as people across the world look for new ways to save time and stay safe."

Related Stories

The news follows Uber's $2.65 billion acquisition of the food-delivery startup Postmates in an all-stock deal on June 6.

Uber Grocery is a partnership with Cornershop, the Chilean grocery-delivery startup Uber acquired this past October and has already integrated into cities in South America and Canada.

Once you fill your virtual cart and order through Uber, Cornershop will arrange to have the goods gathered and transported to your door.

According to Germaine Alvarez, Cornershop's public relations and communications manager, customers will have access to delivery from supermarkets and specialty stores, including butchers, bakeries, florists, and pet shops.

Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso tells New Times that in Miami, delivery range will coincide with UberEats territory: from South Miami to Fort Lauderdale. “[A]s with other Uber experiences, you’ll be able to track your order every step of the way and request a no-contact experience,” the company promises.

Eats Pass and Uber Pass members in Miami and Dallas will receive free grocery delivery on orders over $30. Delivery fees and a list of available products have not been released. 

According to Uber, the launch comes after a 197 percent rise in orders for deliveries from grocery and convenience stores through its platform since March. The company says it partnered with more than 9,500 merchants to deliver groceries across 35 countries on Uber Eats in order to meet demand.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.